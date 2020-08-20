SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: The Center Has to be Great

Dan Raley

The guy in the middle is required on each play to call the huddle, lead everyone up to the line of scrimmage, listen for audibles, point out any blitzing players, hike the football accurately and on command — and hit someone. 

It's not a job for everyone. Guys who don't multi-task well need not apply.

At the University of Washington, the center position goes only to the versatile and the highly motivated, and the Huskies' list of accomplished short snappers is a long and glorious one. 

Rudy Mucha, Roy McKasson, Ray Mansfield, Bruce Jarvis, Ray Pinney, Blair Bush, Tom Turnure, Bern Brostek, Ed Cunningham, Frank Garcia, Olin Kreutz, Coleman Shelton and Nick Harris.

All of them played in the NFL except McKasson, who turned up in the CFL. Mansfield and Pinney played in the Super Bowl. Brostek, Kreutz and Garcia had reputations for being extremely nasty and unforgiving, with Kreutz drawing unwanted headlines for it. Jarvis blocked for O.J. Simpson. Mucha was a World War II-era terror. 

With the graduation of yet another superlative center in Harris, it's time for the Huskies to unearth a new guy who will enthusiastically lead everyone in and out of the trenches.

In Montlake, if the younger players recruited to play center aren't ready to take on this enormous responsibility, the Huskies will scan the roster until they locate someone who fits the profile.

That's where they found Harris. And Shelton. Thriving at other positions. 

Harris was as good as any Husky center in modern times, twice being named first-team All-Pac-12. Whoever steps in for him will be asked to perform at an exceedingly high level.

The Huskies always make sure this position is in capable hands. When was the last time you heard that a UW center struggled to get the job done?

With the football season in a pandemic pause, we're putting all of the moving parts of college football into consideration and choosing an opening lineup for whenever this team plays next. 

New Huskies coach Jimmy Lake can consider these guys and their Husky Maven assignments fully vetted. 

Leading center candidates: Luke Wattenberg, 6-5, 297, senior; Matteo Mele, 6-5, 305, sophomore; Myles Murao, 6-2, 304, freshman; Cole Norgaard, 6-5, 285, junior.

Center starting experience: Mele started one game in 2019.

Our selection: Wattenberg. Offensive-line coach Scott Hoff tipped everyone off that this move was in the works in April. Once more, the Huskies don't let just anyone take on this crucial leadership role. In 2018, Harris was summoned from right guard, where he was a proven commodity for two seasons, to replace the departing Coleman Shelton. This time, the Huskies will relocate Wattenberg from left guard, where he spent two seasons, to replace Harris, who's now with the Cleveland Browns. Wattenberg is hardly the flashy type, receiving no all-conference recognition of any kind in his three seasons of work so far; he just does the job. Kind of like Ed Cunningham from the national title team. Luke hasn't heard any complaints either. Bottom line, Wattenberg, with his combined 32 starts at left tackle and left guard, is a solid, dependable player who should provide an adequate stopgap and enable the UW to groom another center for the future.  

Other options: Mele resembles a tackle more than a center, hence the Huskies' reluctance to hand him the starting job right now and make him the No. 1 guy without a competition. Murao was recruited with the full intention of turning him into the quarterback's new best friend as soon as possible. In fact, if he's as advanced as a football player as advertised, he could possess star quality. Murao might claim the position all to himself midway through whatever season is pieced together and send the good-soldier Wattenberg back to one of his other front-line duties.

Greatest Husky center: Rudy Mucha. He was the Huskies' first consensus All-America selection at any position and the program's initial first-round pick, going No. 4 in the 1941 NFL draft to the Cleveland Rams. He was a mainstay for the 1944 NFL championship team. Physically, the Chicago product was ahead of his time as a bulked-up collegian, carrying a 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame when he played for the Huskies. 

Other legendary UW centers: Olin Kreutz, a first-team All-American selection in 1997 and known for his infamous punch that broke a UW teammate's jaw; Roy McKasson, the starter for the Huskies' 1960 and 1961 Rose Bowl teams and a first-team All-American selection as a senior; Ray Mansfield, the 18th player taken in the 1963 NFL draft and later a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers; Blair Bush, second-team AP All-American and 1978 Rose Bowl starter; Ed Cunningham, the starter for the UW's 1991 national championship team; and Harris, the two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection. 

The UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Victor Curne

Left guard

Center — Luke Wattenberg

Right guard

Right tackle — Henry Bainivalu

Tight end

Tight end

Wide receiver

Wide receiver

Running back

Quarterback

Kicker

Punter

Outside linebacker

Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle

Outside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Cornerback

Cornerback

Nickel back

Strong safety

Free safety

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

What do you know about playing center in college football, Mr. Raley? I kid....I kid. Excellent article. Brock Huard told a story about Kreutz chasing him through The Hub after Huard simply and innocently complimented the attractiveness of his mother. Now that's a nasty rep! Go Dawgs!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Safety First: Terrific Tommie Smith Might Have Been an Even Better Husky TailBack

We catch up with the defensive standout from the UW's 1991 national championship team who dares to dream about what else he could have done in his college career.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Let the Roster Wars Begin: USC's Tufele First to Bolt; Will Husky be Next?

The Huskies wait and watch as others encourage NCAA to let football players transfer to teams pushing ahead with fall schedules.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Here's the NFL Scorecard for a Determined Ex-Husky: Dissly 2, Adversity 0

Former Washington tight end uses his Montana resolve to work his way though his physical challenges as a pro football player.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

If the UW Could Have Played One Game This Fall, Who Would You Pick?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin breaks down three games that will be missed more than any other amid the pandemic cancellations and postponements.

Kaila Olin

Choosing the UW Football Starting Lineup for a Restart: Left Tackle

The first of 24 starting selections to help new Husky coach Jimmy Lake launch his first season in charge.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Is UW's Quade Green Eligible Again? CBS Report Makes That Claim

The Husky playmaker and one-time Kentucky transfer was ruled scholastically ineligible after 15 games last season.

Dan Raley

Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: Right Tackle is Trendy Again

This offensive-line position for the Huskies has been more grit than glory for whoever mans it, but it's no less important and can be rewarding.

Dan Raley

An Unwelcome Milestone: Husky Fall Camp was Supposed to Start Today

This delay is much worse for UW football than the one that came out of nowhere a year ago.

Dan Raley

by

TianaCole

It's a Snap: Ex-Husky Center Handles Browns Media Inquisition with Ease

Former University of Washington center proves entertaining as he discusses his rapid ascension in the Cleveland camp.

Dan Raley

Husky Trainer Supported Pac-12 Football Delay, Saying It Wasn't Safe

He said decision to postpone fall sports wasn't done in haste, rather it came after weeks of research and discussion.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley