Chris Lawson Adds to Husky Surplus of WR Talent
At least until Ohio State comes to town in two and a half weeks, it 's fun being Jedd Fisch these days.
The University of Washington football coach keeps getting to open gifts and see what's inside, especially those that come wrapped as wide receivers.
For this past Saturday night's game, Fisch sent freshman Raiden Vines-Bright on to the field against UC Davis as a first-time starting pass-catcher officially and the new kid looked like he belonged, coming up with a 45-yard reception.
Near the end of the third quarter, the Husky coach called for a shovel pass to freshman receiver Dezmen Roebuck, who turned it into an entertaining 47-yard touchdown dash through the Davis defense.
And just 98 seconds after Roebuck's heroics, Fisch got even a little greedier and called for his team to throw deep to yet another first-year wide receiver in Chris Lawson, sending a 50-yard pass his way that was knocked away.
"We threw a go ball down the field that we missed on that," Fisch confirmed. "We were was pretty close."
Three plays later, Lawson's number came up again with the Huskies trying to hit him in the end zone from 39 yards out. Again, the ball fell incomplete.
On the Huskies' final series of the game, the UW finally got the ball to him, with Kai Horton finding Lawson for a 22-yard gainer and a first down at the UC Davis 36 on the way to a final touchdown in the Huskies' 70-10 victory.
Lawson actually came to Washington as the highest rated of its five freshmen receivers and watched as guys like Vines-Bright and Roebuck passed him by on the depth chart when he showed up injured for fall camp.
Now he's healthy, trying to reclaim what was once his by testing out the Husky end zone on Saturday.
"Yeah, he's back and ready to go," Fisch said of the newcomer from San Francisco.
As one of five receivers signed in the latest UW recruiting class brought to campus, Lawson was the highest rated as a 4-star prospect where each of the others graded out with one star less.
During spring ball, Lawson was the most productive of the young pass-catchers, often getting a chance to run with the No. 1 offense.
Veteran wideouts such as Denzel Boston, Rashid Williams and Omari Evans each were idle or limited because of offseason surgery or practice health setbacks.
Once they returned, Lawson went out with an unspecified injury. With the exception of Rashid Williams, now out with a collarbone injury, the Husky receivers are as close as they've been to playing together.
Harris has his coaches as enthused about him as any of the guys running routes and high-pointing passes.
"He did a nice job when he was in there," Fisch said. "He made some nice plays with his feet, his hands, blocking. It's based upon the game [needs], but I feel really good about our receiving corps."
