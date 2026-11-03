Chris Lawson Had Trial Run as Husky Defensive Back

Chris Lawson's job is to make opposing defensive backs feel miserable. A year ago, his role ever so briefly for the University of Washington football team was to be one of those coverage guys.

Buried on the depth chart as a freshman wide receiver, Lawson received a trial run in the secondary for a few weeks, coach Jedd Fisch confirmed this week of a player who has become one of the Huskies' better players at any position while catching passes.

It just goes to show you that the East practice field can turn into a mad scientist's laboratory at any time.

"He' such a good athlete," Fisch said. "He was recruited as a dual athlete, both defense and offense coming out. I think some programs had him as a DB. We had him a wide receiver. But we told him when we were recruiting him, 'Hey, we're going to give you an opportunity, depending on which side of the ball is best for you.' "

This defensive audition came about because starting cornerback Tacario Davis was injured and others were banged up, and Lawson was playing behind Denzel Boston and Omari Evans at his wide receiver spot.

"Coming out of high school, I always wanted to be a two-way player," he said. "Once I got here, I was with the offense more."

This defensive flirtation went on until Fisch decided that Lawson was best suited for the offensive side of the ball and made an executive order.

Nebraska defensive back Victor Evans III (22) breaks up a pass intended for Huskies wide receiver Chris Lawson (8). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"After a couple of weeks, I used my 51 percent privilege in our staff meetings and took him back to offense, because I said he was going to help us more there -- and he certainly has," Fisch said.

In the 17-10 victory over Nebraska last weekend Lawson enjoyed a career receiving day in which he caught 12 passes for 155 yards and he scored a game-winning touchdown on a 25-yard pass play. Of the latter, he put a deadly spin move on his defender to get into the end zone with 90 seconds left to play.

Huskies wide receiver Chris Lawson (8) hauls in a 29-yard pass against Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall (7) in the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as that potential career as a coverage guy, Lawson did OK but his talents are far better suited for catching passes, Fisch said. The sophomore currently leads the Huskies with 638 receiving yards, is second with 44 catches and is tied for the team lead with 3 TD receptions.

"Not good enough to get paid more as a DB, though, if that's what you're getting at," the coach said of Lawson's potential football career path. "No we're going to keep him at wide receiver and we're going to let him be an elite wide receiver for us. I think that's where he fits."