3 Observations From Never-Give-In Nebraska Win

For most of four quarters at Nebraska, the University of Washington offensive unit wasn't very good.

It put up 3 points over the game's first 58 and a half minutes.

It had just a yard rushing with 10 minutes left to play.

It was down to its third center in two weeks in the second quarter.

It changed quarterbacks entering the fourth quarter.

It had six false start penalties, five specifically called on offensive linemen.

Yet the futile despair all began to disappear when Chris Lawson came up with a miracle play -- one that could end up being the play of the year -- on a 24-yard catch on a fourth-and-18 play with 1:42 left on the clock and the Huskies trailing 7-3, and it kept them in the game and set up his 25-yard TD catch grab.

Chris Lawson (8) makes a second-quarter sideline catch against Nebraska. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore wide receiver from San Francisco represents one of three notable developments that came from the Huskies' inspirational 17-10 victory in Lincoln, Nebraska:

1. LAWSON ESTABLISHES HIMSELF

Two months ago, the 6-foot, 185-pound pass-catcher was beat out for the third starting receiver job by the now injured Christian Moss.

Today, he might be the best Husky receiver on this team.

Over the past four games, all Big Ten encounters, Lawson has led the Huskies in receiving.

Against Nebraska, he caught 12 passes for 155 yards and a go-ahead touchdown. His dozen receptions tied the fourth-highest outing in school history, sharing it with Reggie Williams, Dante Pettis, John Ross and Dane Looker.

For the season, he has 44 catches for 638 yards and 3 scores, with his yardage topping the team and giving him 129 more than Dezmen Roebuck.

2. WILLIAMS BACKLASH

In the postgame media session, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was asked about the negative vibe that some fans have sent his way while the team suffered through a three-game losing streak.

While people think it's their God-given right to excoriate players who disappoint them, especially the QB, they forget it only tends to make things worse.

"It's just been really tough because everybody has been on me," Williams said with a nervous laugh. "I feel it."

Yet he didn't let it affect his play at Nebraska.

Kolt Dieterich calls out the defense while playing center against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

3. DURABLE DIETERICH

Midway through the second quarter, the Huskies were down to their third center in three games when Kolt Dieterich was helped off the field with what looked an ankle injury and replaced by Geirean Hatchett after Dieterich had been swapped in for Landen Hatchett.

However, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Texan, a first-time Husky center this season after transferring from Sam Houston State where he played only offensive tackle, missed only parts of two series and finished the game.

While he was limping badly to the end of the game, Dieterich was seen rather emphatically pointing and directing line traffic as he got over the ball, acting like a seasoned leader.