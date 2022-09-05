Perryman's Injury Not Long Term; Husky CB Might Return for Next Game

After a season-opening victory over Kent State, University of Washington football coaches on Monday followed up with positive progress reports entering a new week.

Cornerback Jordan Perryman, after suffering a leg injury in which he required the assistance of a pair of trainers to leave the field, hasn't been ruled out of next weekend's game against Portland State.

Jaxson Kirkland, the All-Pac-12 offensive tackle who sat out the opener as part of the NCAA agreement for allowing him to return for a sixth season, is expected to play on Saturday.

Even defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa, who appeared to have some sort of injury or leg cramp, should be ready to resume against Portland State.

Meeting with the media, Kalen DeBoer and his coordinators gave high marks, in particular, for the play of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., safety Asa Turner and linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, among others.

In the 45-20 victory over Kent State, Penix completed 26 of 39 passes for a league-best 345 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"Mike was just 100 percent locked in," DeBoer said. "The offensive line executed, but there were also some checks, some adjustments, some identification of where pressure was coming from, and Mike got us into the perfect look, the perfect protection."

While crediting the offensive line with strong pocket protection for Penix, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said the Huskies needed improvement blocking the run game. He also mentioned that junior Matteo Mele, who played significant snaps as the backup center, will be the first lineman rotated in going forward.

Grubb said that running backs Richard Newton and Sam Adams, both in street clothes for the Kent State game, were close to getting fully healthy and joining the competition for playing time.

In the third quarter against Kent State, Perryman grabbed at his leg on a downfield coverage play, went down and limped badly off the field. He was replaced in the lineup by Julius Irvin, normally a safety but the son of one of the NFL's most legendary cornerbacks in Leroy Irvin, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, and now playing both postions.

A UC Davis transfer, Perryman will be monitored throughout the week to see whether he'll play.

"We don't think it's anything long term," DeBoer said.

