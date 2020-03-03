Trey Adams walked into a Husky Stadium hallway to meet with reporters and, in hindsight, the Washington offensive tackle should have skipped the interview session and headed straight for the NFL.

Instead, it was 2016 and the amiable Adams showed up with selected teammates to answer questions about the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs, where his Huskies football team would face Alabama.

Adams, then just a sophomore, had enjoyed a sensational season, earning first-team, All-Pac-12 honors and enough of a reputation that he would be considered the league's top pro prospect at any position the following fall.

The Wenatchee product looked extra lean and nasty with his 6-foot-8 frame, much more like an athletic tight end, not a left tackle.

Fast forward to this past weekend and, by all accounts, Adams had a disastrous NFL Combine. He appeared out of shape, sporting the same sloppy physique he carried throughout this past season.

He hardly looked nimble, which was one of his early calling cards, slogging through a 5.6-second 40-yard dash, a 24.5-inch vertical leap and a 7-foot-8 broad jump -- all worst at the combine.

"There's no way to sugarcoat it, Adams' testing was bad," a Pro Football Weekly analyst summed up in this account.

It appears that knee and back surgeries have stripped him of elite football skills, and his audition in Indianapolis might even keep him from getting drafted. He's likely considered damaged goods.

Adams didn't help himself with his flippant answer during the combine's get-to-know-you session. Asked what would be the one thing he could change about himself, the Husky lineman said "a bigger d---."

Rhymes with draft pick, which the former UW player may have talked himself out of with his carefree manner.

People raised their eyebrows when the Pro Football Weekly released its All-Pac-12 team and Adams was nowhere to be found, while the Pac-12 offered an all-conference listing that had the senior UW tackle on its first team.

It appears one set of selectors were watching the players closely, while the other simply rubber-stamped its all-league team based on reputation.

Football careers don't last long. The average length for an NFL player is 3.3 seasons. Adams might not be able to be average.