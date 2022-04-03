UW Fresh Start (No. 74): Luciano Looks for a Full-Time Job

Corey Luciano is a guy who changes college football positions as if they were fraternity houses. Each year, he learns all new traditions, bawdy songs and secret handshakes.

In 2019, Luciano arrived at the University of Washington as an offensive guard from a California junior college, Diablo Valley, but he shifted to tight end because the Huskies had a manpower issue there.

By the time the UW entered the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, he'd moved to tackle, plus rearranged his jersey digits from 47 to 74.

A year ago, Luciano entered spring practice as the UW's backup center, but he proceeded to fill in at No. 1 right tackle when Victor Curne became injured and missed most of the workouts.

This past season, Luciano backed up Luke Wattenberg at center, but he spent much more of his time lined up as an extra blocker in spaces normally occupied by a tackle or a tight end.

Finally this spring, Luciano has sought UW permanency, a long-term association, position stability, steady work.

He stands first in line among several candidates bidding for Wattenberg's old role — he's pledging Pi Alpha Center.

With spring practice underway, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 74.

A 6-foot-4, 291-pound senior from Danville, California, Luciano has made his presence known with his third UW coaching staff. He's one of the few upperclassmen in the lineup and cognizant of his role.

"Obviously, Corey Luciano has done a really good job," said Ryan Grubb, the newly installed offensive coordinator. "He's been a real vocal leader in workouts, things like that. He's been real impressive with his ability."

Entering his fourth season with the Huskies, he's played in 22 games though he hasn't started one yet.

Luciano is a gritty, physical player who could be a hockey player. He likes to drop the gloves and mix it up from time to time.

A year ago during spring practice, he got into it with outside linebacker Jordan Lolohea. They went from pushing and shoving each other in slow-motion to violent roundhouse swings. Luciano got dropped to the turf when defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa came to the aid of his fellow defender and crashed into Luciano from behind.

Luciano, a high-motor player, also can make it comical. Last spring, he took off running after nickel back Bookie Radley-Hiles intercepted a pass and decided to run nearly the length of the field with it. Luciano tried to punch the ball away from the Oklahoma transfer at midfield and chased him all the way to the goal line.

It probably wasn't a wise decision on Luciano's part. He pulled off his helmet on the sideline and bent over for several minutes presumably losing his lunch. He spent several more uncomfortable minutes with his back against a wall and his face looking skyward before trudging off and rejoining the action.

Yet Luciano never stays down for long. He feels like he can play any position, any time. He can take a shot and deliver one. He's always ready to get after it.

UW Starter or Not: Husky center is Luciano's position to win or lose. While he hasn't started a Husky game yet, that doesn't mean he won't. Yet Geirean Hatchett, a highly regarded lineman who's patiently waited to seasons for a chance to play, will give Luciano all he can handle to hang on to the job. If he fend off Hatchett, Luciano deserves to start.

