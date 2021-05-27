Let the Visits Begin: Coveted Recruit Tuimoloau Ready to Examine 5 Campuses

The finalists for his services remain Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, USC and Washington.

J.T. Tuimoloau, considered one of the class of 2021's top two or three college football recruits, has said all along he wanted to see each potential destination for him before making a selection.

Like the relentless edge rusher that he is advertised, Tuimoloau has not wavered from that personal game plan.

While others in his recruiting class, such as quarterback Sam Huard already have participated in their first collegiate spring practice, the 5-star defender from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington, has said very little about what he's going to do and where he's leaning, and remains uncommitted.

There is movement, however, for this elite player once nationwide recruiting restrictions are lifted on June 1.

As summer fast approaches, several news outlets, including those such as BuckeyesNow in the Sports Illustrated network, are reporting that Tuimoloau will visit USC on the first weekend in June, Alabama on June 11-13, Ohio State on June 18-20, Oregon on June 25-27 and Washington sometime in July.

Meantime, the 6-foot-5, 277-pound Tuimoloau recently played in a delayed spring football season for Eastside Catholic and continues to receive numerous accolades, such as Polynesian Football High School Player of the Year.

Shown wearing the game jersey, he last year was named to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio even though the all-star event was canceled by the pandemic.

Tuimoloau has said very little to anyone about his intentions or leanings, forcing the recruiting analysts to guess about his future.

It has been roundly suggested that the defensive end is leaning to Ohio State because two other Washington state-produced high school players, a pair of receivers, have joined the Big Ten powerhouse.

One of them is former Eastside Catholic pass-catcher Gee Scott, the other Emeka Egbuka, a wideout from Steilacoom High School south of Tacoma.

Tuimoloau heads to Ohio State 14 months after canceling his original visit plans because of the pandemic.

Alabama remains in the mix because, of course, it is national champion Alabama.

As for the UW, Tuimoloau recently was spotted at spring practice at Husky Stadium, taking it all in.

Oregon and Washington, according to reports, have offered this versatile athlete both football and basketball scholarships. He's not a bad receiver either, as this video supplied by Todd Milles demonstrates.

So while everyone who follows recruiting closely continues to forecast Tuimoloau's every move and tries to envision each possible scenario, the elite recruit is the only one who really knows what he's going to do.

He could just as easily pick USC as he could any of the other four mentioned programs.

Since this has played out so long, Tuimoloau might surprise everyone by what he does.

