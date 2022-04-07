UW Fresh Start (No. 79): Curne Part of Huskies' Changing of the Guard

The big Texan started the previous two seasons at right tackle.

Just five University of Washington football players started every game during the disaster of a 2021 season, with nearly four dozen Huskies rotating in and out of the opening lineup.

Every weekend brought an extreme makeover, UW edition, with new bodies trotted out for the beginning of each game.

The only constants for all 12 games were cornerback Kyler Gordon and center Luke Wattenberg, now preparing for the NFL draft; linebacker Jackson Sirmon, who transferred to California once the season ended, and returning offensive linemen Henry Bainivalu and Vic Curne.

Curne since has changed positions, moving to No. 1 offensive guard after spending a pair of seasons at tackle, both on the right side, and making 16 consecutive starts.

The attraction to the big Texan from Houston has been his athleticism, which gives him the ability to get out and run for a big man.

A drawback has been his inability to find a sweet spot with his fluctuating weight.

A junior, Curne currently packs 320 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame, down 10 from his high in 2020 but up five from last season.

New coach Kalen DeBoer has made fixing the offensive line a priority as he installs his high-powered spread offense, and he'll need Curne at his best to make it work.

6 Gallery 6 Images

With spring practice underway, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 79.

Curne got his first big break at the end of the 2019 season, when he came off the bench as a redshirt freshman and played the final three quarters of the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, in Chris Petersen's final game as coach. He did well in the 38-7 victory, setting him up to become a starter thereafter.

As a group, the Husky line struggled in 2021, prompting DeBoer and his staff to assess all the talent on hand and begin to shuffle players through different positions, seeking the best five.

Curne pulled guard snaps when he first arrived at the UW, so it's not totally new to him.

UW Starter or Not: Curne has started the Huskies' past 16 games, second only to fellow offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu, who is tops on the team with 18 consecutive starts. It's clear the coaching staff wants Curne in the lineup, whether it's at guard or tackle. While the success of the team is foremost this could be a crucial time for the big Texan to make himself an NFL prospect. For multiple reasons, amateur and professional, guard might be the best place for him.

