Davis Needs College Football To Reward Him, Not Hurt Him Anymore

Russell Davis II has to wonder whatever did he do to anger the college football gods to act in such an unforgiving manner?

Since joining the University of Washington football team in 2024, Davis has been forced to pay and pay with his health -- and then pay some more.

For two-plus seasons in Montlake, he's been the guy more often than not using crutches or wearing elbow or knee braces while watching the Huskies play on without him.

Over 26 UW games held since he joined the team, the senior edge rusher from Chandler, Arizona, has appeared in just three outings. None over the past 21 months. Just one in his full pass-rushing glory.

Russell Davis II talks to a seated Zach Durfee at the 2024 Sun Bowl, with both nursing injuries. | Dan Raley

This is the last in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster, 90 profiles overall -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound Davis came to Seattle with a lot going for him. He had solid family football genes, as the son of a former NFL defensive tackle, a Super Bowl champion and a one-time Seahawks player.

Russell Davis II goes through stretching exercises with the Huskies in the recent spring ball. | Dan Rale

While a little on the light side, this younger Davis played two full seasons in Arizona as a promising reserve pass rusher for Jedd Fisch's staff before following the coach to Washington.

He comes well regarded for his aggressive style, with Fisch saying, "He only knows one way, which drives me crazy as an offensive coach in practice. He only knows how to go 1,000 miles an hour."

Yet once in Seattle, Davis was forced to go real slow. He was hurt almost immediately and missed the first eight games of the 2024 season. Yet there was a notable glimmer that came next.

After token, get-reacquainted appearances against USC and Penn State, Davis let everything hang out in a 31-19 victory over UCLA in Husky Stadium.

He was so good, it was frightening for the quarterback.

On the Huskies' third defensive series, Davis came through and brought down Ethan Garbers, a former UW signal-caller, for a sack and a 2-yard loss.

In the second quarter, he was at his bothersome best when he crashed into the backfield and spilled Garbers for a 14-yard loss and a second sack, caused a fumble in the process and he recovered it.

With three-plus minutes left in the game, Davis got to Garbers once again for a 12-yard loss and a third sack.

Russell Davis II (99) sacked UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers three times in their 2024 game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rightly so, the Big Ten rewarded him with co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Unfortunately, those unforgiving football gods turned Davis into Cinderella and permitted him just two days to bask in his personal triumph before they took everything away from him again.

In practice the following week, Davis tore a triceps muscle that ended his season. And he's been in football limbo far longer than he could have envisioned.

Just when he got over the arm thing, he suffered a knee ACL tear during a summer workout and it cost him the entire 2025 season.

Still in recovery, Davis missed the recent spring football, as well. He spent April jogging easily with a black sleeve covering his knee or lying on his back and stretching with a band strapped to his head.

Davis will show up for Husky Fall Camp that opens soon and see if his luck has changed. When healthy, he's considered the real deal.

"I believe he's one of our best pass rushers for the years to come," Fisch said.

Russell Davis II (99) sacks UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers in their 2024 game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What he's done: He's played in 26 games combined at Arizona and the UW, all in a reserve role, and has 32 career tackles, including 6.5 sacks. Besides his UCLA outburst, Davis picked up a victory-clinching sack in the 2023 Alamo Bowl in a 38-24 decision over Oklahoma.

Starter or not: Davis is more worried about getting on the football field and staying there for a lengthy run again, let alone starting. Yet when healthy, he appears more than able to handle a game-opening assignment for the Huskies.