Skip to main content

Banks Statements Come on the Field, Not in the Mail, for Huskies

The Husky defensive back showed he could deliver a blow on a Michigan State kickoff return.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The thing about Davon Banks is he always lets everyone know when and where he is on the football field. It might be with an interception, a pass deflection, a running-play intervention. A day might go by where you don't hear from him, but not two days.

His new University of Washington coaches learned this much to their pleasant surprise during spring ball. The redshirt freshman cornerback from San Jacinto, California, wasn't afraid to stick his nose in things. Hands, too. A full-body slam when required. He made a lot of plays, sometimes more than his share.

For that reason, Banks, on the slight side with a 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame, tends to get banged-up at times because he plays so fearlessly. He was seen wearing a sling at times in fall camp.

Yet he appears healthy again after introducing himself to kick returner Jarek Broussard of Michigan State and formerly of Colorado and the Pac-12. He left his No. 10 stenciled into the other guy's white jersey.

Davon Banks (10) is surrounded by teammates Drew Fowler, Julius Irvin, Carson Bruener and Cam Bright after leveling a Michigan State kicker returner.

Davon Banks (10) celebrates his big hit with Drew Fowler (54), Julius Irvin (29), the levitating Carson Bruener (42) and Cam Bright (2).

A half-dozen plays into the second quarter at Husky Stadium, after the UW had scored a third time to take a 16-0 lead, Banks put his foot on the accelerator and crashed into Broussard to keep momentum going and crowd roaring.

He came down on a kickoff unheeded and leveled his opponent on the Michigan State 20 with a totally legal, frighteningly lethal, shoulder-to-shoulder collision that got everyone's attention among the now hyped-up gathering of 68,161. 

"I was just trying to set the tone," Banks said. "One, it was kicked to my side and one of my jobs is to hammer that guy — so that's what I did."

Banks jumped up looking like he wanted to do the Compton Shake, a football contortion made famous decades ago by late UW linebacker Jaime Fields from the national championship team, but he settled for matching arm-flexes with teammate Drew Fowler. 

Davon Banks levels Michigan State returner Jarek Broussard leading with his shoulder.

Davon Banks takes Michigan State's Jarek Broussard down with a shoulder hit on a kickoff.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This was his second kickoff and he noticed the Michigan State players were holding back some, rather than coming up to meet him.

"I noticed everyone was hanging back on the right side and I knew it was field return from the kick returner so I just went over there and took my shot," Banks said.

In the third quarter, linebacker and special-teamer Carson Bruener followed his teammate's lead and delivered his own fearsome blow on a kickoff against the same Broussard.  

Coming full speed over half the length of the field, a coverage guy in Banks' position has to be careful not to go helmet-to-helmet or simply spear the guy with his headgear, where a resulting personal-foul penalty can have so many consequences.

Someone could get hurt. He could get ejected. All of that impressive impact could go wasted if a flag gets thrown in the air.

Banks knew well in advance what he was going to do with this helpless Michigan State player. He's been coached to respond correctly. He carried it out to rip-roaring perfection.  

"It's just built in from the coaches," he said, "to hit in the strike zone."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Troy Fautanu takes the game very seriously for the UW.
Football

Fautanu Played Well, Got Hurt, Got Rewarded — He'll Take 1 Out of 3

By Dan Raley
Devin Culp momentarily was shaken up against Michigan State and had to leave the game.
Football

Kirkland and Shaken-Up Players Expected to be Ready for Stanford

By Dan Raley
Ulumoo Ale wraps up on Michigan tailback Jalen Berger and brings him down.
Football

Husky Defensive Line No Longer Does Saturday Giveaways

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. tries to run one in on fourth down from the 1 and but doesn't score. This happened twice.
Football

Goal-Line Failures Took a Little Luster off Huskies' Big Victory

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer leads his players into the stadium to conduct the Dawg Walk.
Football

Tears Filled Husky Locker Room As Players Considered Their Football Journey

By Dan Raley
Ja'Lynn Polk was one of three Huskies who received Pac-12 weekly honors.
Football

Michigan State Victory Brings Weekly Rewards to 3 Huskies, DeBoer

By Dan Raley
Jeremiah Martin splits pair of defenders to chase the Michigan State quarterback.
Football

Photo Replay of When UW Conducted Its Own Big Ten Realignment

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. threw four touchdown passes against Michigan State.
Football

Penix Husky Remix Has College Football Transfixed

By Dan Raley