Day After: 3 Husky Observations From Apple Cup

We'll call this the good, the bad and the smugly.

In readdressing the University of Washington football team's 24-10 victory over Washington State in the Apple Cup, the defense was very disruptive, the offensive line had issues and punter Hunter Green was as good as it gets.

A day after the season debut, here's a deeper dive on what happened with the Huskies in their first time out.

THE DEFENSE

As advertised, Ryan Walters' stop unit appeared highly motivated and well fortified against Washington State.

Against the Cougars, the UW defense permitted just a touchdown and a field goal, gave up 242 yards of total offense, held WSU to 0-for-11 on third-down conversions, and collected 3 sacks and intercepted 2 passes, all while starting three freshman in defensive tackle Derek Brusa-Colman, edge rusher Ramzak Fruean and nickel back Jeron Jones.

"I'm happy with the way we played on defense," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "I thought they had an outstanding game."

Led by Jacob Manu, who finished with a game-high 11 tackles, the Huskies also played extra aggressively, sometimes a tad too physical in the heat of the moment.

Second-year safety Rylon Dillard-Allen and Fruean were both whistled for late hits out of bounds, while Manu likewise drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. In trying to be intimidating, they crossed the edge, so to speak.

“No matter how many times, as coaches, you remind them that there’s going to be a time where that edge is going to get you, they have to feel that edge,” Fisch said. “Today, it got them. My thought process and my hope is, that happened, we’re over it, we learn that you can take it so far, and then you have to stop.”

The Huskies appear to have plenty of defensive firepower, especially up front, where they used six different defensive linemen, including third-year tackle Omar Khan making his college debut, and five edge rushers.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Huskies were supposed to be a veteran group up front on offense, yet rather than return four starters from 2025 against the Cougars, they opened up with three new guys on the No. 1 offense. They didn't always mesh.

Making his first career start, right guard Champ Taulealea drew multiple holding calls early on and rotated thereafter with Geirean Hatchett, who finished the game in that spot.

Landen Hatchett, still in recovery from his broken wrist, was engaged in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dieterich started his first game at center and remains a place-holder for Landen Hatchett, who will return later this month after letting a broken wrist heal.

The Huskies could have used the younger Hatchett when they tried to run up the middle but were stuffed and stopped on fourth-and-1 on the WSU 1 to end the first half.

And left tackle Kodi Greene, making his first start, got baptized by getting beat a couple of time in pass protection, though he and his fellow UW linemen did not permit a sack of Demond Williams Jr.

John Mills and the offensive line take an Apple Cup break in the shade. | Dave Sizer photo

Elsewhere, veteran left guard John Mills and right tackle Drew Azzopardi, the returning starters, seemed to get off the ball fairly consistently and push people backward.

But as all of these guys will testify, all five linemen have to be in sync or plays such as the failed goal-line plunge to close the half won't work.

"We were not executing and I don't know if I was in that good of a mood when I said that," Fisch remarked of his halftime message. "The expectation and the standard in how we're going to play is we have to find a way to get it done."

The UW special-teamers, including punter Hunter Green, far left, pose with the Apple Cup trophy. | Dave Sizer photo

THE PUNTER



It might be hard to find a better punter anywhere in college football than the Huskies' Hunter Green, who rocketed towering 64- and 60-yard punts in the third quarter that were muffed on the receiving end.

He averaged 50.8 on four kicks. He took something off the other two punts to drop them inside the red zone. His stated mission is to average 50 yards a punt this season. He certainly has hang time that is as impressive as anything seen in Husky Stadium before.

“Those things are bringing clouds down with them,” Fisch said of Green's powerful boots.