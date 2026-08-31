Huskies Will Have At Least 5 First-Time Starters

Kodi Greene, Dererk Colman-Brusa, Ramzak Fruean, Champ Taulealea and Quaid Carr can't be faulted if they feel an extra set of butterflies when they come out for Sunday's University of Washington season opener against Washington State.

From a depth chart released on Monday, these freshmen and second-year players all will become first-time college starters for the Huskies in the Apple Cup.

There could be even two more with freshman Jeron Jones and returning starter Rahshawn Clark currently listed as either/or at nickelback, and second-year player Baron Naone and returning starter Decker DeGraaf the same at tight end.

Green, Colman-Brusa and Fruean are freshmen at offensive tackle, defensive tackle and edge rusher, respectively, who will make their college debuts in front of 60,000 to 70,000 fans rather than a couple thousand that is more typical on the high school level.

While Taulealea and Carr played briefly in games at offensive guard and running back as UW freshmen in 2025, they will carry the added responsibility of being the No. 1 guy at their position from the opening snap on.

These five have been inserted into the lineup for an otherwise veteran UW team that finds itself ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and is expected to perform at a very high level, beginning with WSU on Sunday.

Quaid Carr (21) is a second-year running back, shown with walk-ons Beck Walker (25) and Ryken Moon (32). | Dave Sizer photo

Taulealea has been in a two-season competition with seventh-year veteran Geirean Hatchett to win the starting job.

A year ago, Hatchett started all 13 games while Taulealea backed him up and made five reserve appearances.

Now it's Taulealea's turn to be the starter, which has been destined for him. Coming in from Milpitas, California, the 6-foot-5, 345-pound Taulealea was considered the prize of the 2025 recruiting class, even rating a little higher than John Mills.

"My biggest goal was maintaining my weight," he said of fall practices. "Being light on my feet."

Carr from Riverside, California, steps up as the No. 1 tailback after appearing in just two games and carrying the ball four times for 14 yards as a freshman in 2025.

He entered spring football as the second-unit back behind Jordan Washington, but quickly was elevated when Washington suffered a freakish neck injury and was lost for this season.

"I've been working toward this," Carr said. "Coach [Scottie] Graham and I have had our talks. I'm not surprised. I'm ready."

Ramzak Fruean (11) and Derek Colman-Brusa (5) are freshmen pegged to play right away on defense. | Dave Sizer photo

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Fruean is the last of the three freshmen starters to be elevated to the opening lineup, with coach Jedd Fisch confirming his promotion a little over a week ago. Yet this guy seems as confident as any player on the UW team.

"The work we put in daily is way different from high school," he said. "The work that I get going against Drew Azzopardi or get going against Kodi, they give me great looks and ultimately make me better."

After not initially putting out a depth chart, @UW_Football has gone ahead and done it. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/V0TknXK3v0 — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) August 31, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Colman-Brusa from Seattle was considered a Husky starter throughout spring ball and fall camp. Now comes the real thing after elevating from Kennedy Catholic High School.

"I think it's just the speed and the size of the game," Colman-Brusa said, referencing his defensive coaches for helping him transition. "Coach [Jason] Kaufusi ad coach [Korey] Rush are doing an unbelievable job of getting me there."

Kodi Greene awaits the play call in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

That leaves the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene to make the move up. He was the first of the freshmen that Fisch deemed as a starter well before he put on a practice uniform.

From spring ball to fall camp, he's gained the needed confidence to push forward as the starting left offensive tackle.

"Coming here it wasn't given to me -- I had to earn it," Greene said. "I've felt the coaches and players have got me ready."