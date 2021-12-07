Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Terrell Bynum, Alex Cook

    DeBoer Approval Rating Appears High Among UW Players

    The Huskies seem intrigued by the new coach's offensive and defensive styles.
    Author:

    Kalen DeBoer has been on the job as the University of Washington football coach for just over a week now. He's been busy trying to fill out a coaching staff and jumpstart recruiting. 

    Yet one thing hasn't happened to the new leader — no one holding onto a Husky scholarship has cashed in and run off to the transfer portal. 

    That's not to say it won't happen, but it's been a little surprising, given the nature of rapid roster turnover in college football these days, that there hasn't been an immediate defector because of the coaching change.

    "I'm sure there are pieces where guys have thought about entering the portal," DeBoer said. "I don't know of anything like that yet but I'm sure I'll be aware of them as we go through things like this. Just like any change, I'm sure there's going to be a little bit of turnover."

    However, reports coming from the UW team indicate the former Fresno State coach with his high-scoring offense and aggressive defense has made a good first impression on the players. 

    Veterans such as senior wide receiver Terrell Bynum and sixth-year senior safety Alex Cook made their feelings known on social media. 

    "I'll be back," Bynum tweeted.

    "I ain't going nowhere," Cook posted over the weekend.

    While returning UW receivers obviously are intrigued by the opportunities posed by the arrival of DeBoer's more wide-open offense, a large segment of Husky defenders likewise have registered their tacit approval over the coaching change, 

    Read More

    They welcome the blitzing style that DeBoer has laid out in his early meetings with everyone.

    As for adding coaches, DeBoer dropped hints all along that he was going to install his Fresno State offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, as his Husky play-caller and that deal has been done.

    Defensively, he tried to hire Oklahoma defensive-line coach Jamar Cain, who had previously worked with him at Fresno State, but Cain opted to follow Lincoln Riley to USC.

    The UW hasn't made an announcement yet, but multiple sources indicate Michigan recruiting director Courtney Morgan, who likewise has a Fresno State background, is leaving the Big Ten school to join the Huskies

    It appears at this point that no one from Jimmy Lake's coaching staff will be retained.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. 

    Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Kalen DeBoer does a local TV interview.
    Football

    DeBoer Approval Rating Appears High Among UW Players

    1 minute ago
    Mark Nabou of Seattle has committed to Texas A&M.
    Football

    One-time Husky OL Pledge Mark Nabou Commits to Texas A&M

    14 hours ago
    Luke Wattenberg met with the media before the Oregon game.
    Football

    Not Big on Honors, Wattenberg Gets One — East-West Game Invite

    17 hours ago
    Jaxson Kirkland speaks to the media for the last time after the ASU game.
    Football

    Kirkland Accepts East-West Shrine Invite, Officially Ending UW Career

    18 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal leaves Husky Stadium, offering a taunt.
    Football

    30 Days Ago, Cristobal and Lake Were Coaching Head to Head

    19 hours ago
    Ryan Grubb is the new UW offensive coordinator.
    Football

    DeBoer Hires His Fresno State OC to Join Him with Huskies

    20 hours ago
    Kyron Chambers has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    DeBoer-led Huskies Offer Dallas Cornerback

    22 hours ago
    Kalen DeBoer has work to do to right the UW football program.
    Football

    DeBoer Will Find Fixing Husky Football Doesn't Happen Overnight

    23 hours ago