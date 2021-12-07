DeBoer Hires Michigan Recruiting Director to Join Staff

Michigan recruiting director Courtney Morgan is leaving the Big Ten school after nine months and joining Kalen DeBoer's Washington football staff in the same capacity, the UW announced on Tuesday.

Morgan worked for DeBoer at Fresno State in 2020 in the same position, which the UW refers to as director of player personnel, before going to Michigan, his alma mater.

A former Wolverines offensive lineman in 1999-2003, Morgan has been the recruiting point man in trying to secure a Michigan commitment from Josh Conerly Jr., the 5-star offensive lineman from Seattle's Rainier Beach High.

Conerly, a class of 2022 prospect who is considering the Huskies, has maintained he won't reveal his college choice until the new year.

Morgan was hired by Michigan in April and played an integral role in the Wolverines gaining 20 commitments and ranking No. 16 nationally in recruiting.

“His impressive track record will help our program tremendously,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said when he hired Morgan. “I’m looking forward to his fresh perspective and new insights from a recruiting and player development standpoint.”

The exuberant Morgan is shown holding the Big Ten championship trophy in a hotel lobby he following morning.

Morgan is a Los Angeles native who has held football administrative positions at UCLA and San Jose State, as well.

He was part of a complete overhaul of Michigan's recruiting department, which included another hiring and an in-house promotion.

