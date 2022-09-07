Skip to main content

DeBoer's Husky Staff Has Creative Means For Instilling Discipline

UW players crawl from sideline to sideline in taxing manner.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chris Petersen used to make offending University of Washington football players hold hands and walk around the field if they fought in practice. 

Don James instructed overweight players to run well after practice was over, sometimes to the point of vomiting, in order to lose unwanted pudginess.

Kalen DeBoer's Husky coaching staff has its own rigorous post-practice reminder when players show a lack of discipline — gripping a pair of footballs, they have to crawl from sideline to sideline. Over and over.

It's a lot harder than it sounds. Players slide or bounce across the Astroturf like seals. They're punished for fumbling, dropping passes or any other breakdown that purports to a lack of discipline.

On Tuesday, it was Jack Westover's turn to suffer. All alone, the junior tight end slithered across the hot surface, occasionally pausing to catch his breath, continually looking like he was in total agony.

It was Westy doing a bunch of chesties.

While his exact infraction was not spelled out, there's a good chance Westover was docked for trying to leap over a Kent State tackler in Saturday's game. 

When asked about the acrobatic play on Monday, Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was not amused, showing his displeasure over the possibility a fumble easily could have been caused.

"I thought he had really bad ball security on that; that kind of sucked," Grubb said. "No, Westy, he was just trying to make a play and I would truly like to see the ball tighter to his body."

Whether or not that his actual transgression, Westover got in an extra workout he could do without. Chances are, the tight end won't be hurdling any more opponents. 

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Husky Stadium on a September afternoon.
Football

