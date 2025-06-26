Decker DeGraaf Begins to See Stock Rise Among Nation's Top TEs
Wide receiver Denzel Boston, running back Jonah Coleman and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. have been getting a lot of offseason attention for what could be a souped-up University of Washington offense this coming fall.
Jedd Fisch's staff probably is hoping people don't take his tight end seriously so there's a surprise or two remaining for the opposition.
Too late.
Redshirt freshmen Decker DeGraaf is continuing to resonate with the list-makers, singled out as a first-team freshman All-America -- twice -- when last season ended.
Now he's drawing attention as one of the nation's top 10 players at his position among 48 overall, according to a website called NCAAF Nation, which likewise mentioned his Husky teammate Quentin Moore as a possibility to join the overall group.
DeGraaf certainly has been pushing hard to be as visible as he can be this season with so much more responsibility coming his way as a sophomore and an experienced player.
"I got my weight up," the 6-foot-3, 245-pound DeGraaf said in spring ball. "Got stronger. Feel good. Feel fast. I feel like I'm a really good player right now."
A five-game starter in his debut UW season, he caught 15 passes for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns as the second tight end. Those numbers all could double or be better than that this fall.
After watching him in spring practice, DeGraaf stands to be used in a much more prominent fashion, with Williams continuously looking for him. It's a role that could be similar to the efforts of past Husky tight ends in Cade Otton, Jack Westover and Devin Culp, all playing in the NFL right now.
The Husky offense potentially has a lot of playmakers. For defenses to ignore DeGraaf would be foolhardy.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: