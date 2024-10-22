Defensive Spotlight Could Fall on Isaiah Ward at Indiana
Isaiah Ward, the extra gangly edge rusher and devoted nephew to iconic NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner, leads the University of Washington football team in tackles for loss with 5 and in sacks with 3 -- dropping opposing quarterbacks in three of his past four outings against Northwestern, Michigan and Iowa.
Yet after starting the first two games of the season for the Huskies, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound sophomore from Ontario, California, by way of the University of Arizona, has come off the bench in each of the past five games.
That's a funny way to reward a guy for making stuff happen and someone who comes with those great family football genes.
What's up with that?
"That's been more based on the type of teams we're playing," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "We've been playing a heavy run group of offenses when you look at really from the Northwestern game on. Northwestern, Michigan, Rutgers -- all those teams have been very much heavy run based. Isaiah Ward's greatest trait is his ability to rush the passer."
So now comes Indiana, a suddenly high-powered Big Ten team post Michael Penix Jr. that averages more than 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game, or at least when now injured quarterback Kurtis Rourke was running the offense.
The expectation is Indiana won't change much at all in handing the reins to replacement signal-caller Tayven Jackson, who started five games last season and led the Hoosiers to four second-half touchdowns in their 56-7 victory over Nebraska this past weekend.
Either way, it appears time to unleash Ward from the opening kickoff and use him as much as possible.
"This is a big game for Isaiah Ward," Fisch said of a player who with his linebacker brother Anthony followed Fisch from Tucson to the UW. "This team knows how to run and pass really, really well. This is a great opportunity for a guy like Ward."
As a redshirt freshman, Ward started 11 of 13 Arizona games last year, which following Fisch's conventional wisdom would indicate how much of a pass-minded league the old Pac-12 was. The edge rusher was at his best in his final Wildcats game, a 38-24 victory over Oklahoma in which he came up with 5 tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble.
He arrived in Seattle just as Wagner, his mom's brother and his football mentor, was leaving the city for a second time, headed to the Washington Commanders in the nation's capital to finish out his NFL career.
"He taught me everything i know, from pass rushing to stopping the run block to all that," he said of uncle Bobby.
While Ward is in the land of the Indianapolis 500, he'll try to come roaring down the straightaway looking for the nearest quarterback to hit.
An obvious goal for him moving forward will be to pack on more weight so he can stand in there at all times, even against those run-minded teams, and and eventually have an NFL career similar to his famous relative.
"I want to get at least to 240," the Husky edge rusher said. "Good little size to throw some people around and stuff like that."
For Ward, it's time to eat.
