The recruiting inroad was this: a week ago, wily University of Washington football recruiters somehow convinced Kingston "Boogeyman" Brown to come all the way from Columbus, Georgia, to attend the Huskies' Junior Day and then offered him a scholarship.

The UW failure was this: Jedd Fisch's staff let the kid leave town.

They easily could have taken the well-advertised defensive lineman on a ferry boat ride across Puget Sound and showed him Kingston, the city that's been named after him.

OK, maybe that was a bit of a reach, but Fisch's talent-seekers are under pressure to land a kid such as the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Brown with that catchy nickname, quick feet and reputation that has brought him offers from more than half of the SEC so far.

Oh yeah, he's still just 15.

He finished his sophomore season at Carver High School, which has won state championships in each of his two years in the Tigers' lineup.

So far, Boogeyman's team is 30-1 halfway through his high school career.

And not only has the 4-star Kingston Brown been a winner, he's been a big winner. All but five of Carver's victories in his two-year career have been blowouts.

In fact, as a freshman in 2024, he played on a defense that posted seven shutouts, including five consecutive games in which the Tigers didn't give up a solitary point.



Brown has had a lot to do with that. This past season as a 10th-grader, he finished with 50 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, and he intercepted a pass while on a fierce pass rush.

As a freshman, he burst though to scoop up a loose football and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown against Hardaway.

He doesn’t have the nickname “Boogeyman” for no reason 🫡 https://t.co/mq0x7KmbYK — Brody Smoot (@BrodySmoot) December 19, 2025

Naturally, the University of George, which is located 158 miles east of Columbus, on the backside of Atlanta, has been on this kid since he started coming out of a stance at powerhouse Carver.

In fact, college coaches were shaking his hand and posing for photos when he was an eighth-grader showing up for various regional camps in the South.

They call Carver 2028 DL Kingston Brown (@KingstonB_DTDE) “The Boogeyman.” The 6-3, 270 prospect is a four-star with offers from Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Florida, among others.



Rivals profile: https://t.co/hRriHPhwrU pic.twitter.com/NP7yiwTGo7 — Lance (@LM_Sports_Media) December 16, 2025

Georgia made its move on May 16, 2025, which might be considered a state holiday now, with its offer to Boogeyman.



“It means a lot," Brown said back then. "That’s my hometown offer. It means a lot to me. I’m kind of in shock right now.”

The SEC generally doesn't let defensive linemen like Brown out of its 12-state radius.

And when it does, such as watching the UW come in and sign edge rusher Caleb Smith out of Birmingham, Alabama, two years ago, it makes them come home, with Smith transferring to Alabama this winter.

He holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M., which is stern competition.

Boogeyman might have come out just to see a part of the country that he's never seen, but he got a good look at all of the football possibilities, which was UW progress.