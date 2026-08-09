DeGraaf Draws UW Attention As Mackey Award Candidate
To salute the nation's top college football tight end, the Mackey Award annually has singled out 26 different winners since it was created, including one from the University of Washington in Austin Seferian-Jenkins in 2013.
Considering the high-grade iineage for the Huskies, it's almost a little surprising there haven't been one or two more from Montlake.
That said, the UW 's Decker DeGraaf over the weekend was one of 37 tight ends named to the Mackey watch list and should have a fairly strong candidacy.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior from Sam Dimas, California, comes off a 32-catch, 360-yard, 2-touchdown season in 2025 and stands to greatly increase those stats with the Huskies incorporating him more into the offense this coming fall.
DeGraaf becomes the fourth UW player named to a preseason award watch list, joining quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who's up for the Maxwell Award; center Landen Hatchett, a candidate for the Rimington Trophy, and kicker Tyler Robles, in the running for the Lou Groza Award.
On top of that, coach Jedd Fisch is a candidate for the Dodd Trophy.
Seferian-Jenkins, retired from the NFL, became a Mackey Award winner after catching 69 passes for 852 yards and 7 scores in his last of three UW seasons before turning to pro football and becoming a second-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As a sophomore in 2012, he finished third in the Mackey voting following a 36-catch, 450-yard and 7-touchdown season.
From the 26 previous winners, just four schools have had repeat winners in Iowa, which has had three recipients, and Arkansas, Florida and Georgia, each with three. Georgia, in fact, has had the only individual repeat Macky winner in Brock Bowers, who took home this hardware in 2022 and 2023.
DeGraaf enters his third UW season after starting 16 of 26 games, including 11 of 13 in 2025, and catching a combined 47 passes for 593 yards and 5 scores.
He had a sensational beginning to his career, catching a 33-yard touchdown pass just a few plays into it during the 2024 season opener against Weber State.
While it was initially declared that he had scored on his first college play, DeGraaf himself corrected that claim himself by indicating he had been on the field for a few snaps previous to it.
Either way, the Huskies have looked to him nonstop since he joined the program and, if his spring ball usage was any indication, he should be headed to a big year.
The Mackey Award is named for John Mackey, who is widely considered the greatest tight end who ever played the game. He's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame following a 10-year career in which he caught 331 passes for 5,236 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Baltimore Colts and San Diego Chargers.
A college player for Syracuse, Mackey died in 2011 at age 69.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.