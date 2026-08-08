Robles Latest UW Player To Join Award Watch List

Stretching out his legs, Tyler Robles was just arriving on Friday morning for the University of Washington's second fall practice when the school revealed he had been named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award -- given to the nation's top place-kicker.

It was the accurate right leg, in particular, for the 5-foot-7, 175-pound Robles from Encinitas, California, that has ranked him among the college game's top 35 kickers.

He becomes the third Husky player to turn up so far on a preseason watch list, joining Demond Williams Jr., who's in the running for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's top quarterback; and Landen Hatchett, who's a candidate for the Rimington Trophy, which honors the top center in college football.

Robles is new to the UW this season after transferring in from Texas State, this after beginning his career at USC.

This winter, the Huskies picked him up from the transfer portal to replace Grady Gross, who used up his eligibility last season.

Robles was near perfect for his Sun Belt team, converting 21 of 23 field-goal attempts and 53 of 54 extra-point tries. He connected on three field goals of 50 yards.

His high rate of accuracy brought him second-team all-conference honors and made him pursue a more higher profile team.

He's one of nine kickers from the Big Ten who's in the running for the Groza award.

He began his career at USC, where he spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons in a limited role. As a freshman, he kicked an extra point against Nevada and provided three kickoffs against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

During that time, he was on the sideline for a pair of UW-USC football games, which both resulted in Husky victories.

Robles will get a chance to face his the Trojans when the UW travels to Los Angeles for an October 3 game.