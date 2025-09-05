Demond Williams Jr. Hears, Offers Some Quarterback Comparisons
it just wasn't going to take long for the quarterback comparisons to begin rolling in for Demond Williams Jr. once more and more people saw the University of Washington sophomore at his play-making best.
After he guided the Huskies to a 38-21 victory over Colorado State in last weekend's season opener -- with 225 yards passing and 68 yards rushing -- a couple of dual-threat images came into view.
Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson.
One was supplied by a draft analyst, the other by Williams himself.
Size and speed obviously lend to the Murray-Williams connection.
Murray stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 207 -- an inch shorter and 10 pounds heavier than Williams. In the spring, Williams said he was aiming for 205 after playing at 182 as a Husky freshman.
A Texas A&M and Oklahoma quarterback, Murray reportedly has run the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. Williams is well into the 4.3 range, as well, according to UW coach Jedd Fisch.
Murray completed 67.4 percent of his college passes, hitting on 350 of 519 attempts for 5,406 yards and 50 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions.
Williams sits at 78 percent in his brief 14-game UW career so far, completing 100 of 129 passes for 1,170 yards and 9 scores, with a lone pass theft.
Running the ball and a noted scrambler, Murray finished with 1,478 yards and 13 touchdowns on 207 carries, or 7.1 yards per rush.
Williams so far has 96 carries for 350 yards and 2 TDs, averaging 3.6 yards per run.
Murray, of course, has given his fellow quarterback in Montlake lots of college awards to shoot for: in 2018, he won the Heisman Trophy and the Davey O'Brien Award, was a first-team All-America selection and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
As for Wilson, Williams made that comparison work by acknowledging, in a UW communications bit regarding his favorite jersey growing up, that he owned the other guy's game shirt, no doubt from the Seattle Seahawks.
It was be like Russ.
Wilson, who played his college ball for North Carolina State and Wisconsin, is the same height as Williams, only nine pounds heavier. He's also slower than Demond, running the 40 in 4.53 seconds.
For his two schools, Wilson finished with 907 completions in 1,489 attempts, a 60.9 percent rate, less accurate than Williams, for 11,720 yards and 109 touchdowns, with 30 interceptions.
Run-wise, Wilson rushed 441 times for 1,427 yards and 23 touchdowns, with 3.2 yards per carry, which is lower than Williams and Murray.
For rewards, Wilson won a few that Williams can identify and aim for -- 2011 first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, plus 2009 first-team All-ACC.
And so it goes, with Williams, still early in his career, hearing and creating some name-dropping moments, with apparently plenty more where that came from.
