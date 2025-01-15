Demond Williams Jr.'s QB Coronation: Going Back for Seconds
Jedd Fisch wasn't going to come out and say it, but his plan going forward was to use freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. in every University of Washington football game on the 2024 schedule in some constructive fashion.
This wouldn't necessarily be scripted, rather the Husky coach wanted to pick his spots and turn to the fleet-footed player as a change-up to starter Will Rogers, maybe as a complete surprise to the opposition.
In week two against Eastern Michigan, Fisch called for Williams on the second play of of the second quarter, with the ball at the UW 32 and the UW trailing 3-0. However, the young quarterback had to deal with the initial game-day adversity of his college career -- the low snap skipped past him for a 16-yard loss, forcing a Husky punt. He was in and out of the game, just like that, without making an impact.
With all of the growing interest currently surrounding Williams these days following his two late-season starts and a sensational Sun Bowl performance, we're taking a look back at each of his 13 freshman appearances and what happened. This is the second installment.
In the 30-9 victory at Husky Stadium over an overmatched Mid-American Conference team, Williams decidedly drew mixed reviews. For every good thing that happpened, something bad wasn't far behind.
Midway through the third quarter, Williams entered the game again in mid-drive, taking over at his own 47. He received the shotgun snap and zipped over the right side for a 24-yard gain, yet it was shortened to a 17-yard pick-up because tight end Keleki Latu was detected holding well down the field.
Out went the freshman, not to return again for a lengthy stay until midway though the fourth quarter with all of the scoring complete.
Williams would rush the ball a second time for a 13-yard gain to the Eastern Michigan 16, only to get a little ahead of himself and fumble the ball away, ending a promising drive.
Two freshman steps forward, two steps back.
Inside the final two minutes of the game with the ball at the UW 4, Williams, who completed 3 of 3 passes for 55 yards overall and took a dozen snaps, finished this second stint with a flourish.
From the end zone, he calmly rifled a 36-yard completion to redshirt freshman wide receiver Rashid Williams streaking up the right sideline, forging a natural game-day connection for the days ahead -- Williams to Williams.
"He throws a beautiful ball," Fisch said. "That's never going to be an issue."
