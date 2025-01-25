Demond Williams Jr.'s QB Coronation: Oregon Was the Start

Ranking the Power Four Quarterbacks in the West for 2025:



1. Demond Williams (UW)

2. Sam Leavitt (ASU)

3. Dante Moore (Oregon)

4. Kaidon Salter (Colorado)

5. Noah Fifita (Arizona)

6. Jake Retzlaff (BYU)

7. Devon Dampier (Utah) https://t.co/0mFClfioz4