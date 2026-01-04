Huskies Rekindle Recruiting Connection With Florida WR

Wide receiver remains a shopping-list priority for the University of Washington football team, which reportedly has made a transfer-portal connection with Nae'Shaun Montgomery, formerly of Florida.

Again.

The Huskies will host the 6-foot-1, 189-pound redshirt freshman on a recruiting visit on Monday, according to 247Sports.

This will happen a year and two months after Montgomery, who's from Miami, committed to the Gators in 2024 as a 4-star prospect yet continued to take recruiting visits to Alabama, Louisville, Ole Miss and Washington.

After receiving an offer from Jedd Fisch's staff on Oct. 17 that year, he went on a tour of Montlake on the weekend the Huskies beat USC 26-21.

In the end, he upheld his commitment to Florida and then didn't play much as a freshman this past season, with the Gators choosing to redshirt him.

Sources indicate a couple early schools to watch for Florida transfer WR Naeshaun Montgomery, include Washington, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and UCLA.



He will likely take four trips.



First up: a trip to Washington on Monday.



🔗 https://t.co/0T5hs2fopq@247SportsPortal @247Sports pic.twitter.com/SbTizX0rbC — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 4, 2026

Montgomery is the second known receiver in portal contact with the UW, joining South Alabama's Jeremy Scott, a 6-foot-3, 208-pound rising sophomore.

The Huskies have a lot to offer a prospective receiver with Demond Williams Jr. returning for his junior season in Montlake as the starting quarterback after leading the Big Ten in total offense with 3,676 yards.

The one-time Gators receiver is in the transfer portal following Florida's coaching change from Billy Napier to Jon Sumrall, formerly of Tulane.

Nae.Shaun Montgomery (4) is shown catching a touchdown pass in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game. | David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montgomery, according to 247Sports projections, most likely could end up at any one of the following schools: Missouri, Pittsburgh, UCLA and the UW.

No matter where it is, he'll be looking for a more involved role after appearing in the maximum four games in order to redshirt and catching just 3 passes for 26 yards this past season.

He made his college debut in the Gators' season opener against Long Island and caught 2 passes for 19 yards.

Florida wide receiver Nae'Shaun Montgomery (0) runs with the ball in the Gators 2025 Spring Game. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Once the SEC schedule opened, Montgomery drew game snaps against Georgia and Kentucky with no catches before finishing up with a final reception for 7 yards against Ole Miss.

The attraction to this receiver is he possesses 4.43-second speed over 40 yards, which helped make him the No. 57 wide receiver in the 2025 class and the No. 53 recruit in Florida coming out of Miami Central High School.

At the time, Montgomery chose Florida over Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon and Penn State over a live-streaming event on Instagram.

So he's looking for a new college football place to land with much more stability, and playing time, than the Gators offered him.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: