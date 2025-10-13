Dezmen Roebuck Does His Best Ja'Lynn Polk Impersonation
For one electrifying play on Friday night, Dezmen Roebuck turned into Ja'Lynn Polk.
He got open downfield, just like Polk did against Texas in the 2024 Sugar Bowl, and fireworks happened.
The University of Washington freshman wide receiver caught a ball thrown by Demond Williams Jr., pulled a clever spin move on a Rutgers defensive back, just like Polk did against the Longhorns with a Michael Penix Jr. aerial, and took off for the end zone.
And same as Polk, he was tackled just short of the goal line, but great damage was done by these Husky pass-catchers, past and present.
"He was running over and he tried to be physical with me," Roebuck said of a Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe. "I bumped him off, he fell. When I caught it, it was open space."
Nearly two years ago, Polk was credited with a 77-yard catch to the Texas 2, on the Huskies' opening drive of the game. They scored on the next play and went on to beat the Longhorns 37-31 in New Orleans.
Three days ago, Roebuck came up with a 59-yard reception to the Rutgers 4, on the opening drive of the second half, and followed a similar script. The UW scored two plays later, on the way to a 38-19 victory at Husky Stadium.
"I just do what I've got to do to get open," said Roebuck, now a four-game starter in his first year.
Roebuck finished with 4 catches for 108 yards, his first time over the century mark for the Huskies.
At the season's midway point, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound newcomer from Marana, Arizona, ranks third on his team with 18 receptions to go with 331 yards and two scores.
"He continues to prove himself right, to prove all of his believers right," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of Roebuck's approach. "I think he had no doubt. His confidence is extremely high."
He is crafty, shifty and hardly in awe of his new football surroundings. He's been tutored by junior wide receiver Denzel Boston. He's made a strong connection with Williams, a fellow Arizonan.
He and the quarterback have an understanding whenever the ball is in the air, going from one to the other, something is going to happen.
"He just trusts me and I trust him," Roebuck said of Williams. "When he throws me the ball, my job is I'm supposed to make plays."
As for Boston, the freshman found a ready-made mentor on the roster, someone willing to share his past experiences.
"He means everything to me," Roebuck said. "When I came in as a freshman, he was one of those guys like a big brother. He kind of looked over me, taught me a lot of things and I just appreciate him every day."
Not only that, Boston played with Polk for a couple of seasons and can tell Roebuck all about the guy.
