Disneyland Is One Way to Get Ready for Another Husky Season
With his NFL background, Jedd Fisch is the last guy who's going to worry about one of his University of Washington football players leaving the program and entering the transfer portal. When freshman quarterback Dermaricus Davis departed during spring practice, the Husky coach sort of shrugged rather than bemoan the personnel loss. For him, it's simply who wants to be here and play for him. Fisch next went out and got another QB commitment fairly quickly.
However, Fisch probably will look back at some point and say one of the best things that happened when he took over the UW program was the day when sophomore center Landen Hatchett reversed course in the portal and chose to remain in Montlake.
Hatchett not only is a physical talent, he's a team-builder. This past week, he showed up at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with teammates Zach Henning and Elinneus Davis in tow, with everyone taking a break from their weight-room responsibilities and having some fun before fall camp begins. One got the distinct impression that this was all Hatchett's idea. He's a big kid at heart.
It was three UW linemen, two from the offense and one on defense, all from the same 2023 class, riding roller coasters, enjoying themselves and posting their adventures on social media.
Team leaders are the guys who put themselves out there without any prodding, always aware of what their teammates are going through and making sure some sort of bonding is taking place.
Hatchett, of course, is coming off a knee injury suffered during Sugar Bowl practice last December and was limited in what he could do during spring ball. He's projected to be the Huskies' starting center whenever he gets the medical all clear.
Yet when the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Ferndale, Washington, product wasn't involved in rehab exercises at spring practice, such as boxing with a trainer in the end zone or snapping the ball to his new quarterbacks without contact, Hatchett was working the room, talking to as many guys as he could, encouraging, complimenting and showing interest in them.
This following image of Hatchett shaking hands with kicker Grady Gross is a classic example of his team approach. Kickers often have to rotate in their own orbit. Not with Hatchett.
When the 6-foot-2, 322-pound Davis showed up a year ago as a freshman defensive tackle from Moorhead, Minnesota, he looked a little overwhelmed by his surroundings at first, if not a bit homesick. He was injured when he arrived, not in very good shape and often kept to himself at practice.
Today, he seems fully engaged with his UW teammates, looks exceedingly fit as he enjoyed a productive spring and, for a couple of days this week, Davis was hanging out in Disneyland with two of his offensive guys, two of his best buds, and mixing with Mickey Mouse and Goofy.
