The UW was tied for the second-highest number of selections behind USC.

After taking a look at the University of Washington football roster, once it was passed from Jimmy Lake to Kalen DeBoer, Athlon Sports has come to the following conclusion.

The Husky cupboard is not bare.

That 4-8 record in 2021 aside, a lot of talent remains stockpiled in Montlake.

The long-time college football preview magazine lists an even dozen UW players on its four-unit All-Pac-12 team — tied for the second-highest total across the conference.

With 16 selections, only USC has more than the Huskies. Oregon and Utah also have 12 Athlon picks.

Three Huskies rate as first-team recipients in senior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, junior edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui and, in a bit of a surprise, junior defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.

Quite possibly the thinking with Letuligasenoa, who played for a unit that generously permitted nearly 200 yards rushing per game, is the Husky defensive front will be much improved under the direction of Inoke Breckterfield, the UW's new D-line coach who is credited with turning NFL standout Aaron Donald into an elite player collegiately at Pittsburgh.

Three more UW players landed on the Athlon second unit in sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan, junior linebacker Edefuan Ulpfoshio and sophomore linebacker Carson Bruener. Ulofoshio, of course, is recovering from an offseason knee injury that will cause him to begin the season late.

On the Athlon third unit, senior Henry Bainivalu gives the Huskies a second decorated offensive lineman to go with Kirkland, plus junior Giles Jackson is chosen as both the kick and punt returners.

Ultimately giving recognition to six of the projected 11 UW defensive starters, Athlon included sophomore edge rusher Bralen Trice and junior safety Asa Turner on its fourth unit.

Husky wide receiver Rome Odunze also was a fourth-unit selection, which bodes well for the spread offense being installed.

None of the four former UW players who transferred elsewhere in the conference were recognized by Athlon in wide receiver Terrell Bynum and cornerback Jacobe Covington to USC, defensive lineman Taki Taimani to Oregon and linebacker Jackson Sirmon to California.

A couple of younger Huskies not chosen but capable of making a list such as this, based on their spring performances, are sophomore offensive lineman Troy Fautanu and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa.

