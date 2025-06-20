Dressed for Success: Huskies Break Out New Uniforms
The University of Washington football program trotted out the latest version of its football uniforms with a Friday reveal and ... they were still purple and gold.
Early reviews were somewhat mixed.
"UW and Adidas have lost the plot," someone named Jack Carr posted. "The khaki/beige gold is an abomination. Bring back the darker gold and the darker purple."
Well, that's akin to hanging on to the past, leather helmet stuff and all, which is not necessarily what college football is about anymore, with teams jumping conferences, paying players and unable to settle on a playoff system. On the latter, maybe just give the FCS a call and see if they can help out with the bracketing..
The only real difference here in new threads for the UW, as modeled by several players in a Husky Stadium photo and video shoot, is gold piping around the numbers and on the shoulders.
That's about it.
Minutia, really.
Of course, somebody didn't like that either.
From our point of view, we're good with any combination of purple and/or gold, which separates this football program from others, with the possible exception of LSU and its 50 shades of purple.
The abomination is when the UW coaches dress up these guys in all-white uniforms, which not only strays from the basic traditional color scheme, but the Huskies have never played well wearing a ghost-like wardrobe.
Trivia question: what was the attire of these guys in Houston when they played for the national championship a year and a half ago against Michigan?
Correct, the purple and gold didn't show up. It was a blowout in this fashion statement white-out. There were imposters running around that night, looking like something out of Penn State or Kansas State, anything except Montlake.
A white jersey is OK, just as long as there's something purple or gold in the rest of ensemble. Those are colors for which UW football success was built on.
All-white smacks of surrender.
Anything with purple and/or gold works, though purple helmets never seemed to lead to anything meaningful.
