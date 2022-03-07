Skip to main content
Player(s)
Drew Sample
Team(s)
Washington Huskies

Ex-Husky Drew Sample Looking for Ways to Extract Ukraine Relatives

The Cincinnati Bengals tight end turns his attention to serious family concerns.

Three weeks ago, Drew Sample, the former University of Washington tight end, played in Super Bowl LVI and enjoyed a sporting highlight unlike any other, even though his Cincinnati Bengals came up a 23-20 loser to the Los Angeles Rams.

Today, Sample is hardly focused on his pro football career — he's seeking ways to extract Ukraine relatives from their war-torn country now under siege by a Russian military invasion.

Sample's wife, Angelina, was born in the Ukraine before moving to the U.S. and has an aunt and both sets of grandparents in rural areas of Ukraine, attempting to stay out of harm's way. She has kept in contact with her family members.

"We watch it on the news, but for me to just be putting my [children] down for a nap in the afternoon and I want to call my grandma," Angelina Sample said in a Fox TV interview. "I call them up on the phone and they answer it, and they're sitting in the dark in the basement."

The Samples met while they attended the UW and were married while still in school, according to the Seattle Times.

Read More

Russia began its assault on the Ukraine on Feb. 24, just 11 days after Sample played in the Super Bowl held in the Los Angeles area. That seems so long ago now.

"For us, we've just been trying to see if there's anything we can do to set up a plan where we can get them to us so they feel comfortable leaving, because it's obviously dangerous for them," Drew Sample said in the TV interview.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Drew SampleWashington Huskies

Angelina and Drew Sample discuss Ukraine relatives in danger.
Football

Former Husky Drew Sample Looking for Ways to Extract Relatives from Ukraine

By Dan Raley44 seconds ago
The mascot can't bear to look at this ASU-UW play.
Football

Huskies Will Play Pair of Friday Football Games

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Jacob Page and JaMarcus Shephard get reacquainted.
Recruiting

Huskies Use Past Shepard Connection to Offer Tennessee Receiver

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Jay'Veon Sunday leaves the field after the Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 26): Sunday Looks to Make Himself Yearly Presence

By Dan Raley4 hours ago
Caleb Berry gets a practice carry.
Football

Huskies Could Pick Berry for Considerable Playing Time

By Dan RaleyMar 6, 2022
Keyo Menifield Jr., incoming Michigan recruit, watched the Oregon State-UW game.
Basketball

Signed UW Basketball Recruit Attends First College Game

By Dan RaleyMar 6, 2022
Tari Eason fires up a jumper for LSU.
Basketball

Huskies Needed One More Big Body to Be Able to Beat Anybody

By Dan RaleyMar 6, 2022
Noah Karim Mikhail has a UW offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Young California Linebacker Near Rose Bowl

By Dan RaleyMar 6, 2022