Durfee Brings More Pressure -- Wants Respect for Huskies
For University of Washington edge rusher Zach Durfee, answering a media question sometimes must feel like rushing the passer -- you'd probably like to take the guy's head off, but you have to show some constraint.
Such was the case on Tuesday afternoon, when the 6-foot-5, 258-pound senior from Dawson, Minnesota, fielded a bunch of inquiries that involved facing No. 1-ranked Ohio State that seemed to suggest that Saturday's opponent was a whole lot better than the Huskies.
While that could be true, he certainly didn't want to hear it.
"I think we are also a good football team, so when you're watching the tape there isn't like fear or anything," Durfee said. "Obviously they're a super talented team, and we know that, but I wouldn't say we watched the film with awe."
If Durfee only could have said what he was really thinking. Instead, the competitor in him sat there with sort of a blank, detached look on his face as if he was ready to go out and pop someone, and just needed time to pull his helmet, pads and game jersey on.
"I hope we put together a complete game," he said. "I hope we just come out fast and do what we should be able to do. I think more so I want respect for our whole team."
This would be a Husky entry that a month into the season, even with a 3-0 record and offensive prowess ranking it among the nation's most prolific in multiple categories, can't draw even a single vote in the Associated Press poll.
So it's No. 1 ranked against the unranked. The Ohio State University against the unwashed. The team with the most votes against one with zilch.
As the Huskies' defensive standout sat at a table and continued to respond to the gathered media before him, each of his answers seem to circle back to his team not being fully appreciated.
No doubt his guys apparently are reading into it that the UW doesn't have a chance of beating the top-ranked and defending champion Buckeyes, and he and his teammates find that a bit irksome.
"I think that's what our whole team wants -- just to be recognized that we're a good football team," Durfee said. "And hopefully with a lot of eyes on us on Saturday, people will start to realize that."
