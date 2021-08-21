Eason Has Swagger Back After NFL Debut: It's 'Hey, I Can Do This'

The former University of Washington quarterback could play at the same time as Jake Browning.

Jacob Eason, after playing quarterback for the first time in nearly two years, and performing well enough in his long-awaited NFL debut, has a bit of his old swagger back.

With coaches and fans alike wondering how he would respond to a pro pass rush, Eason dusted off the cobwebs and held up well in the Indianapolis Colts' 21-18 exhibition victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Everyone in Indy is feeling a lot better about the 2020 fourth-round draft pick who basically stood and watched the first-teamers play the previous year as a rookie out of the University of Washington.

“I mean it was my first game in two years, getting out there, getting hit a little bit, seeing live stuff; yeah, maybe it is a little different,” Eason told reporters. “I’m coming out here with a little bit more, ‘Hey, I can do this.’ That kind of thing, and not that I doubted that I could do I beforehand, but it’s just getting the reps in the bag and coming out. So yeah, the theme has been stacking days and keeping it small. That’s what I’ve been trying to do and just keep stacking good days.”

With Colts starter Carson Wentz coming off foot surgery and questionable for the Indianapolis opener at home on September 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger from Texas are the current options to fill in.

Ehlinger will draw the start in Saturday's preseason road game against the Minnesota Vikings, which could pit Eason in the second half against the quarterback he succeeded at the UW, Jake Browning. Kickoff is 5 p.m. PT. Browning is bidding for the Vikings backup job behind Kirk Cousins.

A 6-foot-6, 231-pounder from Lake Stevens, Washington, Eason comes off a 15-for-21, 183-yard showing against Carolina, an outing that left him with a 97.2 passer rating.

Eason followed up his weekend showing with a confident, productive Tuesday practice in which he went from option 1 to 2 to 3, firing a pass completion that he previously had trouble making in camp.

A year ago, he backed up Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, both of whom have moved on. He took snaps only after practices ended and didn't suit up for the Colts games.

“It was just a different year," Eason said. "I was here last year like I said in the last interview, but I wasn’t really getting the reps. You can see it on film and you can talk about it, but it’s different than actually being back there in the pocket with bullets flying at you.”

