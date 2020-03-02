HuskyMaven
Eason's Combine Reaction: A Mixed Bag More Than Ever

Dan Raley

Jacob Eason left the NFL Combine the same way he came in.

After all of the nonstop analysis and posturing at pro football's big cattle show for four days in Indianapolis, the draft analysts couldn't decide whether to praise or rip the University of Washington quarterback's talents.

They love his arm. They don't like his mindset. He could be a steal. He could be a bust.

Come on guys, make up your minds.

"Eason is a wild card," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said.

McShay told how Eason was as good as anyone he'd seen live this season after watching the UW-BYU game. He next criticized the 6-foot-6, 231-pound QB for his lackadaisical approach to team interviews in Indy.

"He's got the big stature, he's got the big arm," McShay said, "but the rest of it, I don't know what I'm buying."

A report in the New York Post questioned whether Eason is a late first-round pick or slides all the way to the third round, though the latter scenario seems highly unlikely. 

Some analysts, among them Mel Kiper, have suggested that the Huskies quarterback could go to the Patriots as the 23rd selection overall, with New England always thinking it can mold talent into production. This possibility was repeated once more in the UW player's presence at the combine.

Remember, Tom Brady was largely a reserve quarterback when he left Michigan, finding his niche in the NFL in a big way.

"That would be a dream come true," Eason said when quizzed about a possible Patriots scenario.

An unidentified general manager, breaking ranks from the naysayers, described Eason as possibly another Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers QB. 

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported that a GM source labeled Eason as a certain top 15 pick, possibly headed to the Colts or Bucs. The QB's draft profile can be found here. 

Most of the seven Huskies who put their talents on display in Indianapolis got nick-picked to death, with the exception of center Nick Harris, who impressed with his solid fundamentals and consistent workout showing.

Some analysts worried that offensive tackle Trey Adams and tight end Hunter Bryant might be damaged goods after severe knee injuries at Washington. 

The 6-8, 327-pound Adams, in particular, lumbered through a 5.60 40-yard dash and a 24.5-inch vertical leap, the worst at the combine. Some suggested he might not get drafted.

Adams spiced up the interview side of the combine with a crude reply when asked what he would change about himself if he could, with his answer leaked to media outlets. 

Bryant passed muster with 23 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press and with a 4.73 40 time, but his performance was described as uneven. 

Running back Salvon Ahmed, who took early entry along with Eason and Bryant, disappointed the talent scouts with a 4.62 40-yard dash after he came in with a reputation for clocking 4.32 in high school. He might still be that fast, but nervousness might have held him back. 

Former UW defensive back Myles Bryant and wide receiver Aaron Fuller also participated in the NFL auditions.

