Ulofoshio Might Start Against Ducks; Irvin Out for the Season

Oregon probably thinks Kalen DeBoer's staff has been saving standout linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio for Saturday's game in Eugene all along.

On Monday, Husky co-defensive coordinator William Inge acknowledged that Ulofoshio — who played briefly for the first time in more than a year against Oregon State after twice getting injured — could start against the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

While the former second-team All-Pac-12 linebacker is getting himself into football shape, cornerback Julius Irvin won't play again this season because of an unspecified injury, DeBoer confirmed.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Ulofoshio played seven snaps in last Friday's 24-21 victory over Oregon State, appearing on a series in each of the first three quarters.

"Obviously, he wanted to play a little more and probably could have," Inge said.

Ulofoshio can be found on the right side of the accompanying photo, celebrating with his teammates.

Edefuan Ulofoshio made his season debut against Oregon State and wound up in the middle of the postgame celebration. UW

Ulofoshio injured an arm against UCLA last season and had surgery, and then tore up a knee during winter workouts and had more surgery. One of the games he missed was Oregon.

"We just didn't want to burn him up," Inge said. "It's unique for him to get to this time of the year and it's like week one for his body."

Irvin began the season as a backup safety but moved to cornerback midway through the season opener against Kent State when starter Jordan Perryman was injured and had to leave the game.

Julius Irvin steps in front of one-time UW recruit Germie Bernard (5) to intercept a pass against Michigan State. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-1, 179-pound junior, who's the son of legendary NFL cornerback LeRoy Irvin, started four games in place of Perryman and played well at times.

Irvin came up with a late interception in the Huskies' 39-28 victory over Michigan State and finished with 7 tackles and a pair of pass break-ups on the season.

