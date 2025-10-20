Eldridge Lost For Rest of Season, But Moore Not Seriously Injured As Feared
The tight-end news coming out of the Michigan game was mixed, with sophomore Kade Eldridge ruled out for the season with a foot injury for the University of Washington football team, while senior Quentin Moore avoided a similar fate and could return at some point after going through concussion protocol.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Eldridge, a USC transfer yet a local player from Lynden, Washington, played in all seven games and started once. He actually made his first catch of the season, a 6-yarder, against the Wolverines.
The prognosis was much more hopeful for Moore, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound senior, who dropped to the ground in an awkward manner, with people envisioning the worst, and had to be taken from the field on a stretcher and a a cart and then on to a local hospital.
"I'm very pleased and we're very fortunate that injury wasn't what we initially thought it could have been," UW coach Jedd Fisch said Monday. "He just got hit in a certain spot where he has to overcome maybe a concussion or something to that effect. But he's going to be OK."
Moore similarly had played in each of the first seven games and started three times in two tight-end alignments. He has 3 catches for 35 yards and is the best blocker in his position group.
Elsewhere, senior starting offensive tackle Max McCree has a foot injury that will keep him on the sideline, but he isn't necessarily lost for the season as originally thought, Fisch said.
The 6-foot-6, 302-pound McCree was hurt right before halftime at Michigan. He had started the past three games as an injury replacement for 6-foot-5, 312-pound senior Carver Willis, who suffered a knee issue against Ohio State and hasn't played since.
"I think it's significant," Fisch said of McCree's injury. "But let's not call it a season-ender."
The UW coach was hopeful that Willis, the Kansas State transfer, might be able to return for Saturday's game against Illinois at Husky Stadium, as well as 6-foot-6, 342-pound freshman offensive guard John Mills.
As the original starter at left guard, Mills was hurt against Maryland and has missed the past two UW games.
If Willis is unable to play against the Illini, the Huskies likely will turn to 6-foot-8, 330-pound sophomore Soane Faasolo, who replaced McCree during the Michigan game. Faasolo started four games at left tackle in 2024.
Of other players, Fisch said there has been no movement on the eligibility of senior linebacker Jacob Manu, who has appeared in three games, including the Michigan outing, after recovering from a 2024 knee injury and joining the season late.
As things stand, Manu can make just one more appearance over the next five regular-season games in order to return for a full season in 2026 unless the NCAA grants him a waiver. He has filed suit to play the rest of this schedule and all of next year's.
The best bet is the linebacker won't play again until the season-ending Oregon outing at home and then he will take part in a bowl game without any penalty.
