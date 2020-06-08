Going 1-on-1: Who Would You Take Now, Sarell or Kirkland?

University of Washington football followers recently groused loudly over a string of three-star player commitments received by the Huskies.

Can't win championships with those guys, the arm-chair quarterbacks maintained. The Huskies need higher-ranked guys.

Well, that's not entirely true. To counter this argument, consider the career paths of Stanford's Foster Sarell and Washington's Jaxson Kirkland.

In 2017, Sarell was the No. 1 schoolboy tackle recruit in the country in 2017, a five-star player from Kapowsin, Washington, a must-have lineman for the Huskies.

Kirkland was a three-star recipient from Vancouver, Washington, committed to UCLA and the UW's backup choice if Sarell went elsewhere, which he did.

Today, the 6-foot-7, 322-pound Kirkland is the one drawing more attention as the new centerpiece for the Husky offensive line.

Athlon Sports magazine selected the junior left tackle-to-be to the first team of its All-Pac-12 listing, which singles him out as one of the league's five best linemen.

Sarell, who comes in at 6-7 and 330, turns up on Athlon's fourth unit, merely leaving him as one of the top 20 blockers across the conference.

"In terms of tackle, Kirkland is the more impressive frame," said Rob Rang, Northwest-based NFL analyst. "But both look like future NFL players to me."

Kirkland, a junior with 14- to 15-percent body fat, has started for two full seasons at Washington as a right guard and might end up as the higher draft pick. He's more of a finisher with the requisite nasty attitude.

Rang says he's waiting to see how Kirkland makes the conversion from an inside position to left tackle, which is no small feat for a lineman.

"At tackle, there's a lot more space and it's a difficult transition," he said. "I'm excited about it for him. I want to see him pull it off."

Sarell, a one-year starter and no disappointment as a player by any means, simply has come in second to Kirkland in the development battle. His body, while larger, is softer than his counterpart's.

Whereas Kirkland is moving from guard to tackle, Sarell could do the opposite when he turns pro.

"To me, I didn't see the really light feet and athletic growth that comes with a guy as highly recruited as he was," Rang said of Sarell. "I did see the power."

As the UW's second O-line choice way back when, Kirkland always has known where he stood next to the more recognized Sarell in the recruiting order. It became motivation.

"That was always in the back of my mind and I was a little upset early in the recruiting process that they didn't show me as much love," Kirkland told reporters in 2018 of the Huskies' list of priorities.

Solid seasons by each of these reputable Pac-12 big men from Washington state, whenever that might be because of the coronavirus pandemic, could prompt this duo to take early entry in the NFL draft following the next season.

They likely would be high-round selections, once more jockeying with each other to build a reputation.

"If Kirkland succeeds in making the transition, it's unusual to do it," Rang said. "That would make him more intriguing to the NFL."