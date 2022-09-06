Esteen Needed Just One Play to Make UW Opener a Success

Most University of Washington football fans might have been headed for the parking lot or already on the freeway last Saturday when the Kent State game reached the 5:25 mark of the fourth quarter.

Here's what they missed: Redshirt freshman safety Makell Esteen rose up and intercepted the ball on the Golden Flashes 36 on his first play of the evening while making just his second game appearance in Montlake over three seasons.

"At some point in time, Makell is going to hit the lottery," co-defensive coordinator William Inge said in his usual gregarious manner. "He was on the field for one play — one play, one pick."

Cornerback Elijah Jackson and Esteen are all that's left of the Huskies' four defensive backs who were signed as part of the 2020 recruiting class, with cornerbacks Jacobe Covington now at USC and James Smith out of football.

Still just a redshirt freshman with pandemic allowances, the 6-foot-1, 177-pound Esteen from Hawthorne, California, continues to push forward in his development with a new coaching staff motivating him. He previously played only against Arizona during the 2020 season.

One play, one pick.

Both safety Asa Turner and Esteen enjoyed this instant-turnover outcome on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

"That happened a lot during fall camp," Inge said. "The one thing that we think about Makell is he is what you call a ball hawk. He will find a way to always be around the ball."

For now, Esteen bides his time on the third unit, waiting for more chances. He drew three more plays on the ensuing defensive series against Kent State and picked up a tackle rather than a pick. It was progress.

"There were some fundamental techniques you always want to clean up as a young player who wants to improve his skills," Inge said. "But the one thing is when he's around the ball, he's definitely going to have a chance to make his plays."

More plays, more picks.

