Everyone Gets UW Scrimmage Preview Before the Curtain is Drawn

Coach Kalen DeBoer typically doesn't show his hand at practice to the media.

Inadvertently or teasingly, media members got a preview of Saturday's scrimmage for the University of Washington football team after watching a half-dozen full-on plays before being sent to a Husky Stadium team room to wait for post-practice interviews.

Full contact. High energy. People yelling and coming off the sideline. Real football.

On Friday, Dylan Morris, Kalen DeBoer's quarterback reclamation project, once again took the field first ahead of Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. The sophomore crisply threw a couple of short passes to fellow sophomore Ja'Lynn Polk to begin before overthrowing junior speedster Giles Jackson deep and missing Davis on another attempt.

The Huskies apparently passed the ball deep a lot over the collective 80 plays, stretching the field eight or nine times, with Morris having one of his best days. If he keeps this up, think Jake Haener.

The early highlight of this glimpse of the springtime Huskies, though, was an aggressive hit delivered by junior safety Asa Turner, another DeBoer makeover player, on Polk. Turner, in the past, has admitted he hasn't played physical enough.

Of the half-dozen plays witnessed by the press, just one was a run, a 3-yard gain up the middle by New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas.

DeBoer promised these Huskies are going to throw the ball a lot and he hasn't veered away from that.

Saturday's 11 a.m. scrimmage, which will be open to the public and the media, will be similar in scope though maybe more condensed, followed by a Husky coaches' clinic.

"It's going to be good," DeBoer said.

The coach said Friday's scrimmage was high energy throughout, whereas the previous week everyone's emotions peaked during the competition and fell off. This time, the entire defense came on the field to celebrate.

"I wanted them to call a penalty," DeBoer said of the officiating crew, still more encouraged than concerned by the outburst.

Center Stage

Running with the No. 1 offense at left guard was redshirt freshman Geirean Hatchett, filling in for sophomore Nate Kalepo, who was absent. Hatchett, normally the backup center to senior Corey Luciano, appears to be ready to leapfrog someone for significant playing time.

"He's a guy who's in there every day fighting for a position, there's no question," DeBoer said.

At the same time, the coach took a moment to praise Luciano's play. The senior from Danville, California, and former junior-college transfer has manned every line position for the Huskies, plus tight end.

"I haven't talked much about Corey Luciano, but I think he's done a really nice job at center this spring," DeBoer said. "[He's] been really consistent. That's what you're looking for is guys to be consistent."

Disappearing Backs

The Huskies lost the services of yet another running back in redshirt freshman walk-on Gabe Nelson, who came out to practice in sweats and was unavailable.

For those keeping score at home, that's seven Husky runners who have been sidelined in some fashion this spring. Only redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday and the newcomer Dumas have been useable at all times.

Junior Richard Newton, sophomore Cam Davis and redshirt freshman Emeka Megwa each are out for the spring, with Megwa recently undergoing another surgery, presumably for a knee.

Redshirt freshman walk-on Cam Sirmon got hurt in practice two weeks ago and has been relegated to spectator, limping noticeably. Redshirt freshmen Sam Adams and Caleb Berry are limited in their practice participation because of injury or illness.

Return to Service

Sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa returned to practice after missing the previous workout. McMillan, in fact, made a dazzling one-handed snag of a line-drive punt to show off his athleticism in a special-teams drill.

UC Davis transfer cornerback Jordan Perryman, after missing time with some sort of ailment, took part in Friday's practice, but might not be fully healthy yet. Only redshirt freshman safety Vince Nunley remains out among a host of secondary players who were inactive last Friday.

DeBoer said a non-COVID-related illness was going through the team.

