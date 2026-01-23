Ex-Husky Assistant Terrence Brown Turns Up At Boise State

Terrence Brown, one of the remnants of Jimmy Lake's ill-fated University of Washington coaching staff, will join Boise State as its defensive-backs coach and co-defensive coordinator a month after the Huskies and Broncos met on the football field.

One of his responsibilities no doubt will be to prevent receivers such as Denzel Boston from getting wide open to the point that no one was within 20 yards of him when he scored on a 78-yard touchdown reception in the UW's 38-10 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

Brown has the credentials to shore up that loose end in the Broncos secondary.

He comes to Boise State after spending four seasons at California, where he landed after the Lake staff scattered following the coach's abrupt 2021 in-season firing.

Ready to join the rich history and tradition of Boise State 🔵🟠#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/kdD1wP2yCW — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 10, 2026

Brown knows the secondary well from personal experience. He played at Stanford as a corner in 2009-12 and started 23 games over his last two seasons in Palo Alto.

He coached twice at Washington, beginning with a three-year stint in 2015-17 as a graduate assistant for Chris Petersen's staff.

Brown next accepted his first full-time job at Vanderbilt, spending two seasons in the SEC, before returning to Washington to spend two seasons on Lake's staff.

Lake and Brown no doubt had a certain kinship, considering Lake coached the UW defensive backs for much of his time in Montlake before replacing Petersen as the Husky head coach.

It was a good time for Brown to be the UW cornerbacks coach with hime working directly with NFL-bound players in Kyler Gordon (Chicago Bears), Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs), Elijah Molden (Los Angeles Chargers) and Keith Taylor Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars).

During his first stint with the Huskies as the graduate assistant, he coached the pro-football bound Budda Baker {Arizona Cardinals), Sidney Jones, Kevin King, Jordan Miller, Byron Murphy, Taylor Rapp and Zeke Turner.

At Cal, Brown worked with a host of former UW coaches and players, beginning with dismissed head coach Justin Wilcox, who was a Husky defensive coordinator.

Others were Peter Sirmon, who was the Golden Bears defensive coordinator after previously coaching UW linebackers and who is now with the New Orleans Saints; and safeties coach Tre Watson, who played that position for the Huskies and now coaches at TCU.

