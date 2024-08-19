Ex-Husky Brailsford Selected Preseason AP All-American
As the Joni Mitchell song goes, sometimes you just don't know what you've got til it's gone.
This would aptly describe Parker Brailsford, the former University of Washington starting center who on Monday was singled out as a first-team Associated Press preseason All-America selection after having transferred to Alabama.
Since last season, no one has disputed Brailsford's talent level -- people simply have marveled as his reputation continues to grow in leaps and bounds.
Two years ago, the now 6-foot-2, 290-pound sophomore from Mesa, Arizona, redshirted and was not part of the Husky football discussion as Kalen DeBoer's team went 11-2 with senior Corey Luciano as the starting center and junior Matteo Mele as the back-up.
Meantime, Brailsford diligently worked on his game off to the side, didn't complain about not playing and effectively made himself into an elite offensive lineman.
"A lot of people think scout team is a bad thing," Brailsford said during 2023 UW spring football. "It's 'Oh, I'm on the scout team. I'm not playing or whatever.' But that's the time you can work on all of your technique and work on everything you need to work on to be able to play. I'd say scout team [for me] is definitely a big factor."
Twelve months ago, Brailsford still wasn't the No. 1 UW center when the season opened against Boise State because Mele had been promoted to starter. Brailsford instead made his college debut as a redshirt freshman starting at right guard and he graded out higher than any other Husky lineman.
A game later against Tulsa, Mele went out with a career-ending upper-body injury and Brailsford took over in the middle, snapping to Michael Penix Jr. and needing no prolonged adjustment period. He was a natural at this position from the start.
He was so strong and powerful as the Husky center he would enjoy a second-team All-Pac-12 season and he might have been even better than that.
The Huskies got 15 well-played games out of Brailsford before the coaching change happened shortly after the CFP national championship game and Alabama hired DeBoer and the young center followed the coach to Tuscaloosa.
Brailsford initially was recruited to the UW by Jimmy Lake's staff, though he worked all along with offensive-line coach Scott Huffm who was retained by DeBoer. Huff, briefly at Alabama, now works for the Seattle Seahawks -- maybe counting the days until he can convince his NFL team to draft the Crimson Tide center formerly out of Montlake.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington