Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii

Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him and his family through the years and a Hawaii school logo.

“I’m a Warrior,” Peihopa told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I’m ready to go.”

A promising player, Peihopa likely could have joined any FBS football program and flourished, yet he chose to return to his roots after his UW career ended in an unpleasant manner after two seasons in Seattle.

Husky coach Kalen DeBoer suspended him at midseason for what he called a team rules violation without offering any detail after Peihopa had appeared in just three games. Sources say he had some sort of fallout with a coach or staffer.

The defensive lineman entered the transfer portal shortly after the Husky season ended with the Apple Cup against Washington State in Pullman.

While in Seattle, Peihopa showed he had the physicality and temperament to play right away for the Huskies, yet he was limited to four games as a freshman with a foot injury.

He was a spring football standout for DeBoer's staff who often ran with the No. 1 defense and repeatedly drew plaudits from the new coaches. He also proved to be a media favorite with his outgoing personality and unfiltered answers.

Peihopa will enroll in school and join the Rainbow Warriors football program in January. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

