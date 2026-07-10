Ex-Husky Finau Takes On More Prominent Role At BYU

Paki Finau had football talent while in Montlake, no question.

Yet after two University of Washington seasons, he informed everyone he was leaving and ultimately transferred to BYU.

While Finau has never publicly offered any reasons for his departure, there's the sense he might have felt under-appreciated while pulling on the pads for the Huskies.

Jedd Fisch's staff used him at left guard, starting him four times over 16 games.

BYU tentatively has the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Finau penciled in as its starting left tackle, manning the NFL money position.

58 days until BYU football!



LT Paki Finau who wears No. 58 might be the most critical member of BYU’s offense this year. Here’s what you need to know about the 4-star Washington transfer..https://t.co/WyNTsP5Qs4 — Diggin’ Brigham (@DigginBrigham) July 9, 2026

He's also being trumpeted as one of the Cougars' the most key players, if not potentially the best offensive lineman in Provo.

Which is a significant step up for him.

At the UW, Finau played behind freshman sensation John Mills at right guard during the 2025 season after losing out to him in a spirited fall camp competition.

He started two games at left guard as a replacement for the 6-foot-6, 338-pound Mills after the latter suffered a high-ankle sprain against Maryland.

Finau started two more games in the same spot when Mills shifted to right tackle to replace an injured Drew Azzopardi.

Paki Finau started four games at left guard for the UW before entering the transfer portal. | Dave Sizer photo

With the Huskies returning four starters this season, and he wasn't one of them, Finau might have figured it was time find another offensive line to join.

He also could have felt compelled to move on from the UW because this wasn't the coaching staff that initially persuaded him to come north.

In December 2023, Finau signed on with Kalen DeBoer's Husky coaching staff and then had to readjust his bearings some when DeBoer left for Alabama and Fisch was became the new coach.

Somewhat undersized as a freshman, Finau systematically put on more than 40 pounds to make himself competitive in the Big Ten trenches.

While the big weight gain was going on, Fisch's staff chose to give him limited snaps during the regular season and redshirt him, but those coaches installed him at left guard for the second half of the 2024 Sun Bowl against Louisville in El Paso, Texas.

In a game the Huskies lost 35-34, Finau and the others up front provided such stout pass protection that then freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw for 374 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for a fifth score.

Yet now he plays for BYU, maybe considered the anchor to the offensive line, rather than merely Husky depth.