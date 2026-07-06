Well-Fed John Mills Continues His Summer Culinary Tour

It beats Door Dash.

Four weeks from the beginning of Fall Camp, John Mills -- the University of Washington football team's answer to the late Anthony Bourdain -- is down to two steak meals out of eight planned for him at Seattle's El Gaucho restaurant.

This summer, he's been hungry, funny and extremely well satiated.

He's sampled the best steak cuts offered in the city, always ordering them cooked rare, accompanied by a Mug Root Beer every time.

When he's done with football, Mills no doubt has a job waiting for him on the Food Network.

Muggin’ with Mills: Episode 6 of 8



Everybody orders their steak cooked. @_JohnMills_ ordered his set on fire. Steak Diane, flambéed tableside.



Thanks to @ElGauchoSteak for the impeccable service and exceptional quality. 🥩 pic.twitter.com/AY8ZYalFN8 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 6, 2026

Working backward, here's where Mills stands on his red meat tour of the metropolis.

This week, he wolfed down the "Steak Diane" cut.

Mills' take on this delicacy: "Named after Diana, the Roman goddess, of Cognac, mustard, cream and mushroom. Lambated [sic] from old school, the way they used to do it."

The week before, he dined on the Boned-In Rib-Eye, which received one of his top reviews.

"Not a quiet cut. Big marmalade. Big presence. Big personality -- just like me," he said. "Just like a pancake block on the goal line."

On week four, Mills consumed the A5 Miyazaki Masterclass, a Japanese steakhouse offering that he proclaimed, "A for yield, 5 for quality. Comes from Miyazaki down south."

Week three brought him the "Flaming Sword Brochette," which led him to offer the following description, "Some steaks walk in, but this one makes an entrance."

In his second visit to El Gaucho he was treated to the Chateaubriand, which had him equally excited.

"Most tender cut on the cow," Mills summed up, giving a history lesson. "Named after a French statesman in the 1800s. Clearly some things don't need updating."

This 6-foot-6, 335-pound man child began his regular visits to Seattle's iconic night spot a month and a half ago, and tasted the "Top Sirloin" his first time out.

"This is the baseball cut," he said. "It's the back end of the cow."

Yet is appears no matter what he eats this summer, Mills has come away satisfied.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, he was photographed on a dock with no fewer than three dozen fish at a place not readily identified, though it didn't appear to have a Northwest vibe to it.

After a summer of voracious eating, though his steaks have come in small portions, Mills no doubt will tip the scales at a hefty number when he reports back to Montlake.