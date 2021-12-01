Ex-Husky Haener Enters Transfer Portal on Heels of Coach Leaving for UW

Just hours after former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer said hello to the University of Washington football program, his quarterback Jake Haener said goodbye to the San Joaquin Valley and entered the transfer portal

Might they rendezvous in Seattle?

Haener knows the way north after originally playing two seasons for Huskies before spending the last three years at Fresno State. Sources indicate he's going to follow his coach to Montlake.

DeBoer helped turned the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Haener from Danville, California, into one of the nation's most prolific quarterbacks, churning out 3,810 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes this season for a 9-3 Fresno State team.

While being introduced as the new UW coach, DeBoer was asked about Haener and whether he might consider returning to the Huskies. Of course, he could take his game elsewhere or even enter the NFL draft.

"I want what's best for Jake," the coach said. "That's up to him. There's other directions he could take his career, as well, so he's got to figure that out."

By entering the portal, Haener effectively passes on the Bulldogs' as of yet undetermined bowl game.

Haener redshirted at the UW in 2017 and appeared in four games in relief of Jake Browning the following season, notably getting inserted against California and giving up a game-deciding pick-six.

The following fall, Haener and Jacob Eason engaged in a fall camp competition that went in Eason's favor and sent Haener looking for a new team. He spoke about his transfer from the UW in recent months to Pro Football Focus.

“So, it is what it is," Haener said. "Jacob's a great guy. I still actually talk to him every once in a while here and there. But there were no thoughts to leave. There were no thoughts to do any of that. It was, ‘I'm gonna slug this out. It'll go one of two ways: you can win and become the starter, or you could lose the battle and go somewhere else and make a name for yourself.'”

Haener took door No. 2 and established a big reputation at Fresno State. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

