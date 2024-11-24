Ex-Husky Jabbar Muhammad Makes All the Right Moves for Him
University of Washington followers, of course, will label former Husky cornerback Jabbar Muhammad as a traitor or a turncoat when he shows up in an Oregon uniform once these Northwest rivals square off next weekend in Eugene.
Yet he's actually a very astute college football day trader -- he knows exactly when to buy and when to sell.
Two years ago, he left an Oklahoma State team that finished 7-6 and wasn't necessarily trending at the time and transferred to Washington, where he made a killing by sharing in a 14-1 season and making an appearance in the CFP national championship game against Michigan. Along the way, he shared in 36-33 and 34-31 UW victories over the Ducks in the regular season in Seattle and in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.
"This is one of the DBUs and i wanted to be a part of that," Muhammad said upon his arrival.
However, spotting a sudden market downturn in Montlake, in the form of a Husky rebuild after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, Muhammed sidestepped an eventual 6-5 UW season and invested wisely in Oregon, which is 11-0, 8-0 in conference, No. 1-ranked and already qualified for the Big Ten championship game.
If he's not an economics major, he should be, with his ability to stay one step ahead of change.
For sure, he accurately read the program fall-offs from Stillwater to Seattle. Had he stayed with Oklahoma State all along, he'd be suffering through a 3-8 season right now with the Cowboys, 0-8 in Big 12 play.
Instead, he will play in a pair of league title games and, better yet, maybe in CFP championship games for two different teams, which is a rarity and a huge reward for anyone.
Hey, if this football thing eventually doesn't pan out for him, he should take his porffolio and open Muhammad Investments back in his native Texas.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington