Ex-Husky Jacob Sirmon Gets Chance to Start and Results are Mixed

The big quarterback drew his first-game opening assignment for Central Michigan against Missouri.

After playing behind Jake Browning, Jacob Eason and Dylan Morris, former University of Washington quarterback Jacob Sirmon got his chance on Saturday to show what he could do as a college football starter.

There was good and bad to his debut.

In a 34-24 loss to Missouri, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore for Central Michigan kept his team in the intersectional match-up by completing 23 of 45 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown while tossing a pair of interceptions.

However, in the process, Sirmon took a severe pounding.

He was sacked nine times as the Chippewas adequately failed to protect him besides him not being very mobile in the pocket. Early in the fourth quarter, the Bothell, Washington product briefly was knocked out of the game following a hard hit from Missouri's Jaylon Carlies.

That enabled Eason's understudy, Daniel Richardson, to enter and promptly throw a touchdown pass, but the he later returned.

Central Michigan next plays Robert Morris, a small school that once offered a scholarship to Edefuan Ulofoshio, Sirmon's former teammate at Washington and fellow inside linebacker alongside his cousin, Jackson Sirmon.

Of other ex-Husky quarterbacks in new settings, Jake Haener had another highly productive outing in a 31-24 loss to Oregon in Eugene. He completed 30 of 43 passes for 298 yards and a score. Haener twice hit former UW receiver Ty Jones on passing routes for 25 yards.

Surprisingly good UCLA upset LSU 38-27 at the Rose Bowl, but former UW quarterback Ethan Garbers didn't get off the bench. He played in the Bruins' opener against Hawaii and completed both passes he attempted.

