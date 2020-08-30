Pick a Number: Ex-Husky Jake Haener Gets the One He Wanted at Fresno State

Jake Haener, who didn't feel wanted enough to stick around at the University of Washington, appears to have found all the attention he craves at Fresno State, his new landing spot.

The former Husky quarterback, who transferred out a year ago, this week received permission to wear a retired Bulldogs number — No. 9.

The number was made memorable at the school in 1983-86 by quarterback Kevin Sweeney, who was a high school teammate for Haener's father, Ryan, another quarterback, and part of a football family well known in the Northwest.

Sweeney , 56, is the son of the late Jim Sweeney, former Washington State and Fresno State football coach. He was recruited by Washington before choosing the Bulldogs, replaced the graduating Jeff Tedford as the quarterback and became a four-year starter and a two-time conference player of the year.

At Washington, Haener wore No. 13 while serving as a backup to Jake Browning and contesting Jacob Eason for the starting job last fall. He was assigned No. 7 when first joined Fresno State.

"Mr. Sweeney is a big reason why I'm here and made the choice," Haener told barkboard.com, which covers Fresno State football. "I thought it would be fitting to wear his number."

Sweeney, who played briefly in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys and is a bank senior vice president, said in a school release, "I love the the fact that I know his dad, his family, and he's got a Fresno connection. I think he wants to wear it and make his family proud, but also the Sweeney family proud."

Haener, who is a junior, is considered the frontrunner for Fresno State's starting job, but the Mountain West Conference season was postponed by the pandemic, possibly delaying games until the spring. The Bulldogs have five players competing to become the No. 1 quarterback.

