SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Pick a Number: Ex-Husky Jake Haener Gets the One He Wanted at Fresno State

Dan Raley

Jake Haener, who didn't feel wanted enough to stick around at the University of Washington, appears to have found all the attention he craves at Fresno State, his new landing spot.

The former Husky quarterback, who transferred out a year ago, this week received permission to wear a retired Bulldogs number — No. 9. 

The number was made memorable at the school in 1983-86 by quarterback Kevin Sweeney, who was a high school teammate for Haener's father, Ryan, another quarterback, and part of a football family well known in the Northwest.

Sweeney , 56, is the son of the late Jim Sweeney, former Washington State and Fresno State football coach. He was recruited by Washington before choosing the Bulldogs, replaced the graduating Jeff Tedford as the quarterback and became a four-year starter and a two-time conference player of the year. 

At Washington, Haener wore No. 13 while serving as a backup to Jake Browning and contesting Jacob Eason for the starting job last fall. He was assigned No. 7 when first joined Fresno State. 

"Mr. Sweeney is a big reason why I'm here and made the choice," Haener told barkboard.com, which covers Fresno State football. "I thought it would be fitting to wear his number."

Sweeney, who played briefly in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys and is a bank senior vice president, said in a school release, "I love the the fact that I know his dad, his family, and he's got a Fresno connection. I think he wants to wear it and make his family proud, but also the Sweeney family proud."

Haener, who is a junior, is considered the frontrunner for Fresno State's starting job, but the Mountain West Conference season was postponed by the pandemic, possibly delaying games until the spring. The Bulldogs have five players competing to become the No. 1 quarterback. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Story Behind Washington's First Football Family and How It Came Together

The Jameses were barely teenagers, attending a firefighters benefit, in the middle of Ohio when they met.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Names to Know: Three Impactful Freshmen to Watch

Husky Maven's Tiana Cole breaks down a trio of freshmen standouts to keep an eye on in our new weekly segment Names to Know.

Tiana Cole

by

Dan Raley

Lute Olson Set the Bar High for Huskies and Rest of League to Follow

The former University of Arizona basketball coach died this week at 85. He wasn't afraid to come into Seattle and try to take a player or two.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Impact Statement: Ohio State Lands Top DL; UW's Chances of Landing Tuimoloau Improve

The Huskies have drawn even or have taken the lead in the recruitment for JT Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic High school's and SI All-American defensive tackle.

Mike Martin

by

Tiana.Cole

Tryon Gives Up UW Eligibility, Puts Name in Next Year's NFL Draft

The junior outside linebacker is considered a possible first-rounder, won't wait for Pac-12 season to resume.

Dan Raley

Would You Buy a Car From Nick Saban? How Don James Made Him Become a Coach

The story of the Alabama leader's introduction to football coaching ties back to his insistent Kent State head coach.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ohio State Tried Everything It Could to Hire Don James Away from Washington

The legendary coach's wife recounts the time the Buckeyes came calling and offered him a chance to return home and fulfill a dream.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

In Limited Reps, Ex-Husky Jacob Eason Making Strides in Colts' Camp

The rookie quarterback and fifth-round draft pick from Washington shows off athleticism that surprised even the Indianapolis general manager.

Dan Raley

Big Picture: Washington's Inside Linebacker Recruiting and Depth Chart

Husky Maven's Mike Martin takes an in-depth look at the inside linebacker position and what to expect in the coming season.

Mike Martin

Choosing a UW Starting Lineup: Breakout Wide Receiver is Hard to Find

In the history of Husky football, breakout receivers have been few and far between.

Dan Raley

by

Artwill79