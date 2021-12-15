Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    MJ Tafisi

    Ex-Husky MJ Tafisi Resurfaces as Transfer at Utah State

    The inside linebacker abruptly quit after not playing a down against Oregon.
    Author:

    Inside linebacker MJ Tafisi resurfaced on signing day at Utah State, six weeks after abruptly leaving the University of Washington football team and entering the transfer portal, presumably in search of extended playing time. 

    The 6-foot, 230-pound junior from Salt Lake City quit the team after not playing at all in a 26-16 loss to Oregon — a pivotal point in the Husky season that seemed to send the entire program in free fall.

    He'll join a Utah State team after it faces Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, coming off a 10-3 season and the Mountain West championship. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. 

    Tafisi played as a reserve in each of the UW's first eight games this past season, collecting 20 tackles and one pass break-up.

    When standout linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was lost for the season with an arm injury that required surgery, freshman Carson Bruener, not Tafisi, was promoted to starter. 

    Read More

    In 2019, Tafisi suffered a neck injury against Arizona, that made his neck and shoulders go numb for multiple months, sent him off the field strapped to a stretcher and forced him to miss the rest of that season. 

    Playing 80 miles from home now, Tafisi will join a Utah State program that has produced high-quality linebackers, namely Bobby Wagner, who likewise played in Seattle but for the Seahawks and became the NFL's best at his position.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    MJ Tafisi (53) and others get direction from Bob Gregory.
    Football

    Ex-Husky MJ Tafisi Resurfaces as Transfer at Utah State

    1 minute ago
    Orlondo Steinauer coached the Tiger-Cats in the 108th Grey Cup.
    Football

    Steinauer Denies Being Contacted for UW Job

    2 hours ago
    UW trophy case is impressive.
    Football

    Football Signing Day: Brailsford First to Get Letter of Intent to UW

    1 hour ago
    Dejounte Murray drives on the Trail Blazers.
    Husky Legends

    Dejounte Murray Becomes Great Player for Spurs in a Hurry

    3 hours ago
    Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed remain teammates in Miami.
    Husky Legends

    Dolphins Have No Running Backs After COVID Outbreak

    17 hours ago
    Nick Sheridan was a graduate assistant at Tennessee.
    Football

    Fired Indiana OC Might Join Huskies as Tight-Ends Coach

    18 hours ago
    Michael Penix Jr. is committed to the UW.
    Football

    Indiana's Penix Will Join Husky Quarterback Competition

    21 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake coaches the Huskies in his last game against Oregon.
    Football

    Jimmy Lake's Name Floated Out There on A&M Wish List

    Dec 14, 2021