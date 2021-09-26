September 26, 2021
Ex-Husky Murphy Intercepts Trevor Lawrence Twice, Welcomes Him to NFL

The former UW cornerback scored on a 29-yard return in the third quarter.
Trevor Lawrence, meet Byron Murphy.

The NFL's No. 1 overall draft pick and designated Jacksonville Jaguars franchise savior took his game up against the Arizona Cardinals and former University of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy picked it apart. 

Coming off the Cardinals' inactive list, Murphy intercepted the rookie quarterback twice, returning the second pass theft 29 yards on Sunday for the go-ahead score in a 31-19 victory over the rebuilding Jaguars in Jacksonville. 

Murphy, who entered the game with a single NFL interception in 33 previous games, picked Lawrence in the second quarter with his team ahead 7-0 and Jacksonville driving for an equalizing score.

The cornerback caught a deflected Lawrence ball on the Arizona 7 and returned it 7 yards to blunt the drive. 

With 34 seconds left in the third quarter, Murphy stepped in front of ball thrown by the former Clemson standout and dashed into the end zone untouched, putting the Cardinals ahead 24-19 and on their to a 3-0 start. 

It was Murphy's first interception turned into points since he went 66 yards with a Utah pass to the end zone in the 2018 Pac-12 championship game, a play that helped earn him the game's most valuable player honor.

In just two seasons with the UW, Murphy came up with seven interceptions and headed for the NFL. 

With the Jaguars dropping to 0-3, Lawrence completed 22 of 34 passes for 219 yards and a score. 

Byron Murphy returns a Trevor Lawrence pass theft for a TD.
