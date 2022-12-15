Ex-Husky OC Hamdan Returns to Boise State as Play-Caller

Bush Hamdan, former University of Washington offensive coordinator for Chris Petersen, has returned to Boise State, his alma mater, to run the Broncos' offense, which hasn't been an easy job lately.

On Wednesday, the Mountain West school announced it had hired Hamdan to replace interim OC Dirk Koetter, the Broncos' former head coach who took over the play-calling duties after Tim Plough was fired four games into the season when the offense struggled mightily.

Koetter was able to settle things down after Boise State's 2-2 start and help the Broncos finish the regular season 9-4 and earn a berth in Saturday night's Frisco Bowl against North Texas.

Hamdan, 36, spent the past three seasons coaching and resurrecting his career at Missouri, where he worked with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. He wasn't retained by the UW in 2019 when Jimmy Lake replaced Petersen as the head coach.

In the video shown above, Hamdan talked about the struggles of that UW season and how he was addressing the challenge of restarting the offense.

He actually served two stints as a UW coach for Petersen, first joining the staff in Montlake as an offensive quality control coach in 2015.

Petersen promoted him to wide-receivers coach and passing game coordinator the following season, when the Huskies went 12-2 and qualified for the College Football Playoff and a game against Alabama.

Taking advantage of the success, Hamdan joined the NFL's Atlanta Falcons as a quarterbacks coach for a season.

However, Petersen brought him back in 2018 and 2019 as the Huskies' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was one of two coaches let go when Petersen retired and Lake replaced him, with the fan base clamoring for a change.

Hamdan, who was born in Kuwait and grew up there until the country was invaded by Iraq, was a Boise State quarterback from 2004 to 2008 though he never started for the Broncos.

